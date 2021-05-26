Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks with Support for Delta Sharing

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to more easily and securely share relevant data sets and insights with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.



“Enterprises want a secure way to confidently share their valuable analytics insights and data sets with partners, customers and prospects while avoiding vendor lock-in,” said Pankaj Dugar, VP of Product Partnerships at Databricks. “Qlik shares our approach to an open data ecosystem, and their support of Delta Sharing will help provide customers a way to share visualized data sets regardless of their choice of storage or computing platform, enhancing the value of their hard-earned insights.”

Delta Sharing aligns with Qlik’s approach to creating more value from data, where customers can confidently share governed data sets on any cloud both within and outside the organization. With Delta Sharing, joint customers will leverage Databricks’ Delta Lake and Qlik’s unique associative engine to share impactful insights that help improve supply chain vendor relationships, enhance prospect interactions, and drive deeper and more long-lasting customer satisfaction through data.

Qlik’s strategic partnership with Databricks has been growing over the last year, driven by the mutual focus on helping customers maximize the value of data and analytics in any cloud. From the strong overall integration with Qlik’s data integration platform, the Databricks SQL integration announced last fall, to the recent inclusion of Qlik’s entire platform as a key partner in Databricks’ recent announcement of their Google Cloud partnership - customers know they can confidently leverage Qlik’s end-to-end platform to drive increased use and value of data in any cloud through the Databricks data lake.

The power of combining Qlik and Databricks was also recognized this week with Qlik’s selection as the winner of the Databricks ISV Customer Impact Award at the Databricks Partner Executive Summit. This award is given to the partner who has gone above and beyond to meet the needs of joint customers like J.B. Hunt and Condé Nast , who are deploying Qlik and Databricks together to transform their business.

“We’re excited about the value joint customers will see through our continued growing relationship with Databricks and support for Delta Sharing,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances at Qlik. “As organizations look to become more active with their data, being able to confidently leverage Qlik and Databricks together to securely share insights with key external stakeholders expands the value of data for every organization.”

The joint value of Qlik with Databricks is on display in multiple Qlik sessions this week during the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2021, where Qlik is also a Gold Sponsor. To learn more about the value of combining Qlik and Databricks, register for our upcoming webinar, view our on-demand case study webinar with J.B. Hunt, read the Databricks on Google Cloud case study on Condé Nast, visit Databricks and Qlik | Real-time Automated Data Pipelines , or book a demo at https://go.qlik.com/2021-Q1-Tech-Partner-Demo-Databricks.html .

About Qlik

Qlik's vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

