Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 2,385.3 Million By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 2,385.3 Mn by 2027.

North America holds the dominant market share for the global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers market

North America has dominated the global switch mode power supply transformers market in the past and is expected to do so in the future. This expansion can be attributed, in part, to the notable adoption of technology in the automotive industry. Automobiles with enhanced features, such as the ability to charge electronics using car batteries, are driving the region's demand for DC to DC switch mode power supply. The region is also home to companies like Pulse Electronics, Triad Magnetics, and APX Technologies, Inc., which contribute to the region's revenue share.

Asia Pacific will register significant growth in the global switch mode power supply transformer market

Countries with large populations, such as China and India, have a higher demand for electronic components. Furthermore, countries such as Taiwan, Singapore, and other Asian countries are home to several electronic component manufacturers around the world. As a result of the region's high population and high demand from manufacturing centers, the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the analysis period.

Market Drivers

The market for switch mode power supply is expected to grow steadily, owing to the introduction of novel technological products that are both efficient and cost-effective. Companies are developing compact designs that are lighter in weight, which aids in the reduction of shipping costs. Furthermore, manufacturers' growing desire to reduce carbon dioxide emissions has enabled them to introduce environmentally friendly products. Furthermore, the paradigm shift toward miniaturization of electronic components, as well as the emergence of IoT, is expected to sustain market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Outlook

The global switch mode power supply transformers market is segmented based on type and application. By type, the market is segmented as AC to DC, DC to DC, DC to AC, and AC to AC. Based on application, the market is segmented as communications, industrial, consumer electronics, and others.

The consumer electronics segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global switch mode power supply transformer market. Aside from that, the industrial segment will experience profitable growth in the coming years as the number of automobiles produced around the world increases. Furthermore, increased use of industrial control systems and machine tools is expected to drive industrial segment growth.

The AC to DC segment will account for the largest market share by type, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The DC to DC segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a reasonable rate during the forecast period. Converters are DC to DC power supplies that are used to step up or step down voltages, i.e. they convert an input DC voltage to a higher/lower output voltage level. Car chargers and portable chargers that draw power from sources such as a car battery are two of the most common applications for DC to DC switch mode power supplies.

Competitive Landscape

The major players involved in the switch mode power supply transformers market involve Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Electronics AG, SUMIDA Corporation, TAMURA Corporation, Pulse Electronics a YAGEO company, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding the switch mode power supply transformers industry include:

In May 2020, TDK Electronics AG announced the launching of new series of SMT current sense transformers, compact in size, and measures current up to 7 A at a frequency between 50 kHz and 1MHz. This new series of transformers provides higher reliability and reproducibility by automated production with the help of laser welding technology.





In April 2020, Infineon Technologies AG announced an acquisition with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The acquisition enhances Infineon Technologies AG to gain access to Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s portfolio of connectivity components, microcontrollers, high-performance memories, and software ecosystems, thus, increasing their product offerings.



