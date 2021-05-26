New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kids Scooter Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075907/?utm_source=GNW

In the market, there are many varieties available for kids’ scooters. Plastic is used to make lightweight scooters that are suitable for small kids. The scooters which are created by using metal are relatively more durable and heavier in weight. There are different varieties of kids’ scooters viz. two, three, and four wheels. The size of the wheels and the material used for them play an important role in the scootering experience of the user. The scooter’s wheels become more shock absorbent due to softer and pliable materials. Bigger wheels also help in shock absorption and perform superior on a rough path. The deck height is an essential component of kids’ scooters as the scooter’s stability is based on the height of the deck.



One of the catalysts for the growth of the global kids scooter market is the rising parental concerns regarding improving the health of the child. Scootering has been suggested by many health experts as it can improve different body functionalities like cardiopulmonary health, metabolism, and blood circulation. Along with this, it is proven to be effective in increasing immunity, height, and mobility, which further helps to prevent different diseases like obesity and other associated disorders.



COVID-19 Impact



The consumer buying patterns have witnessed fluctuations by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it acts as a driver for medical, food, and other essential products, however, it significantly disrupted the supply & demand for lifestyle products. The demand for kids’ scooters has been increased during the COVID-19 as parents encourage their kids to do exercise in order to boost the immune system, hence assisting them to stay healthy in the pandemic situation. Riding scooter is one of the forms of exercise which helps in improving blood circulation and immunity. Though, the availability of the product has been severely declined due to the closedown of manufacturing units and disruption in supply chain & production due to the lockdown guidelines in almost every part of the world. In order to sustain in the post COVID-19 scenario, companies must identify and leverage new possibilities and challenges and change their strategies, products, and positioning of the brand as per the emerging needs or to fulfill the upcoming demand.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into 3 Wheel and 2 Wheel. In 2020, the 3-wheel scooter segment procured the maximum revenue share and would exhibit the largest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Children and toddlers prefer these scooters to a large extent, thereby making them highly popular. The majority of 3-wheel kids’ scooters is embedded with a single wheel in the rear and twin wheels in the front for superior stability.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Kids Scooter market. The online segment would showcase a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The major factor that boosts the sales of kids’ scooters through the online channels is the growing visibility of products at leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal. Moreover, online channels offer round-the-clock assistance, have numerous products, convenience to compare product price & features, and have hefty discounts on branded products.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific would showcase the prominent CAGR over the forecast period. The regional market growth would be boosted by the growing product accessibility in the countries like China and India due to the existence of e-commerce players. Moreover, the growth of the market is likely to be fueled by the strategic expansion of retailers like Decathlon in countries like Japan and India.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dorel Industries, Inc. (Pacific Cycle, Inc.), Decathlon S.A. (Asociacion Familiale Mulliez) (Oxelo), Fuzion Scooter, Swifty Scooters Ltd., Globber, iScootbike Ltd., Micro Scooters Ltd., Radio Flyer, Inc., Simba Toys GmbH & Co. KG (Smoby), and Razor USA LLC.



