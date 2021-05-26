Socrates.ai Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Award

WOODSIDE, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates.ai, a leading employee experience platform, has been named “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” for Employee Experience by the Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Awards.



Now in its second year, the objective award program aims to highlight how HR technologies serve clients and deliver value to help buyers understand the strengths of today’s leading providers. As such, each entrant was considered by a panel of independent judges on five key criteria: the problem the technology solves in the market, customer case studies, differentiation analysis, software and company evaluations.

Recognizing that employee experience is more than a workflow, more than integrating a single vendor’s products or a myriad of departmental bots, Socrates.ai creates a single knowledge source that interacts directly with individual employees. Delivering one seamless digital conversation destination for anything the workforce wants to ask or do, Socrates.ai solves the frustration of fragmentation and optimizes the user experience across an organization’s infrastructure. By leveraging existing applications, Socrates.ai provides vendor-neutral, “ready now” value to both employers and employees.

Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer for Socrates.ai, commented, “Getting immediate answers to important questions in the moments that matter most is a critical aspect of the employee experience, especially across hybrid workforce models. We’re honored to receive this HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory for our efforts to improve and optimize the everyday interactions employees have with their employers.”

Speaking about the company’s win, Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, shared, “Knowledge management has a cost, and Socrates.ai is tackling that head-on.”

For more information about the awards program and a complete list of this year’s winners, visit https://hrtechawards.org.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver an Employee Awesome experience. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the answers and information that employees need, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.