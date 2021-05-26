New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kidney Function Tests Market By Product, By End Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075906/?utm_source=GNW





The growth of the market would be boosted by many factors including high investments by the leading market players, a growing number of R&D activities, high occurrences of kidney diseases, and an increasing number of supportive government initiatives. Kidney function tests refer to simple laboratory tests which are utilized for evaluating and identifying functions of the kidney. The demand for kidney tests has been fueled by the growing cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) owing to the increasing occurrences of diabetes and hypertension.



COVID 19 Impact



As per the study conducted by the National Kidney Foundation, people who needed hospitalization due to the COVID-19 are at a considerable risk of getting AKI. The study revealed that COVID-19 patients were twice vulnerable to develop AKI in comparison to non-COVID-19 patients. Health regulatory bodies suggested that COVID-19 patients who had an AKI should get regular testing as their chances of developing CKD are more as compared to others. These aspects are likely to open growth avenues for the global kidney function tests market during the forecast period.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Clearance Test, Blood Tests, Urine Tests, Dilution & Concentration Tests, and Others. The clearance tests segment obtained a substantial revenue share of the global kidney function tests market in 2020 and would emerge as the dominating segment during the forecast period. Clearance tests are considered as the gold standard for observation and assessment of glomerular filtration rate.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories and Institutes and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment would garner a higher market share during the forecast years as these labs are affordable, can perform many tests, and offer precise results. The research laboratories and institutes segment would record the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the growing number of R&D activities in regions like North America and Europe.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, North America appeared as the dominating region in the global kidney function tests in 2020 by obtaining the maximum revenue share of the market. The region would maintain a similar trend even during the forecast period. This is credited to the developed healthcare framework, growing awareness about CKD, and the supportive reimbursement policies and government initiatives.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens AG, Randox Laboratories Limited, Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America holdings, Sysmex Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biomedical Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Kidney Function Tests Market



Mar-2021: Roche signed a merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics. Under this agreement, GenMark’s syndromic panel testing portfolio would support Roche’s existing molecular diagnostics portfolio and the Roche global network would help in expanding the reach for GenMark’s products.



Nov-2020: Quest Diagnostics came into partnership with two hospital health systems. This partnership aims to improve the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors. Under this partnership, Quest would offer laboratory management services for Montefiore Nyack Hospital & its renal physician practice Highland Medical Rockland Renal Associates in Rockland County New York and also include the daily management of the hospital laboratories, esoteric reference testing and laboratory supply chain management.



Apr-2020: Nova Biomedical announced the addition of PT/INR testing to its Allegro capillary blood analyzer for point-of-care testing in primary care settings. This update enables the company to supervise patient coagulation therapy along with the testing for glycemic control, anaemia, kidney function, gout, and cardiac risk with a full lipids panel.



Oct-2019: LabCorp teamed up with HealthEC and the New Jersey Primary Care Association (NJPCA). Together, these entities would develop a database and information exchange platform that support participating NJPCA health centres. This project would assist NJPCA members to gain value-based care goals by offering combined lab and clinical data in a better accessible, comprehensive and secure manner, with the aim of enhancing the results for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes and chronic kidney disease.



Jul-2019: LabCorp expanded its Pixel by LabCorp platform. This latest offering enables users to buy testing online, visit a convenient LabCorp patient service centre (PSC) for sample collection by a LabCorp phlebotomist, and get confidential results via a safe online portal.



Oct-2018: Siemens Healthineers collaborated with Israeli start-up, Healthy.io. Together, the companies enable patients to test their urine at home by utilizing a smartphone camera, which can scan a dipstick and then sends the results to their doctor. The collaboration expanded the companies’ capabilities to enhance the patient experience by conducting testing in their home.



Feb-2018: Randox Laboratories partnered with Qnostics, a leading provider of Quality Control solutions for molecular infectious disease testing. This partnership aimed to offer Randox Laboratories access to the Qnostics molecular line of products for sales & distribution purposes that supports the prevailing Randox Laboratories portfolio.



Dec-2017: Quest Diagnostics acquired Shiel Medical Laboratory business from Fresenius Medical Care, the premier healthcare company. Through this acquisition, Quest’s clinical laboratory in Teterboro, NJ would provide services that were earlier offered by Shiel in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area.



Jun-2017: Nova Biomedical received the CE market for its Allegro analyzer, a capillary blood analyzer for point-of-care testing in primary care settings. The Allegro and it’s StatStrip A companion meter offers 14 tests to supervise glycemic control, evaluate cardiac risk with a full lipids panel, and evaluate kidney function.



May-2017: Sysmex Corporation introduced the semi-automated urine chemistry analyzer UC-1000. It is a product specifically in the field of urine qualitative analysis with its specific reagents, the MEDITAPE UC-10S and MEDITAPE UC-12S urine chemistry test papers, in the global markets. This product is built on a business partnership with EIKEN CHEMICAL LTD.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Clearance Test



• Blood Tests



• Urine Tests



• Dilution & Concentration Tests,



• Others



By End Use



• Hospitals



• Diagnostic Laboratories



• Research Laboratories and Institutes



• others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• Danaher Corporation



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Siemens AG



• Randox Laboratories Limited



• Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated



• Laboratory Corporation of America holdings



• Sysmex Corporation



• ACON Laboratories, Inc.



• Nova Biomedical Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075906/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________