Global Industrial Ethernet Market By Offering, By Protocol, By Industry, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

With the help of industrial IoT, companies can simplify machine-to-machine communication and automation and incorporate sensor data. Though, it needs a smooth network infrastructure to facilitate the data transfer. Industrial Ethernet is this industrial network infrastructure. The nature of industrial Ethernet is uneven and it can tolerate extreme humidity, temperature, and vibration. Thus, these are appropriate for industrial of factory installation. Industrial Ethernet is an ideal option for industrial IoT as it offers high transmission speeds up to 1 GBit/s, thereby making it a perfect option for factories. Thus, the adoption rate of industrial Ethernet is boosted by the increasing adoption of industrial IoT.



COVID 19 Impact



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, every manufacturing company has been compelled to redesign its strategies and develop fast responses to revive its supply chain. The majority of manufacturing organizations had to stop their production, which has subsequently hampered the supply chain and adversely impacted the development of the industrial Ethernet market. For most of industrial communication companies, there is a sharp decline in revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020. However, the pandemic had only a slight impact on the sales and manufacturing facilities of some companies in the first quarter of 2020. Though, these companies would witness a boost in the second quarter of the year.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. The hardware segment would procure the highest revenue share of the global industrial Ethernet market. In order to enable fast communication in industries, devices like IP phones and PCs are linked to the internet. Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the industrial environment assists in streamline effective plant operations. It speeds up the operations and allows superior reliability and robustness across different industries, like aerospace & defense, automotive, transportation, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages.



Protocol Outlook



Based on Protocol, the market is segmented into EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, PROFINET, POWERLINK and Others. EtherCAT refers to a real-time industrial Ethernet technology, which was created by Beckhoff Automation (Germany). The technology is appropriate for hard and soft real-time needs in automation technology, measurement and test, and many other uses in the fabrication, metal forming, and assembly system industries. These industries need high data integrity, the safe transmission of data, and synchronicity.



Industry Outlook



Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages and Others. The automotive segment would dominate the global market because of the increasing requirement for upgraded automation in automobile manufacturing units across the globe. In a similar manner, water level monitoring sensors, controllers, and AC drives are the vital parts of water treatment systems, and an industrial Ethernet network is deployed to streamline communication among these systems. The automotive industry keeps on transforming at a rapid pace with the acceptance of automation and connectivity.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as one of the leading regions in the global industrial Ethernet market in 2020. This is credited to the fast growth of industrial automation in the region. The regional market is further propelled by the emergence of Industry 4.0. Favorable government initiatives and regulations boosting the adoption and industrial automation in the manufacturing and automotive industries would have an optimistic impact on the business. The regional growth is also accelerated by the existence of a large number of industrial automation companies in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG, ABB Group, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the major forerunner in the Industrial Ethernet Market. Companies such as Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Belden, Inc., and Rockwell Automation, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Schneider Electric SE, IFM Electronics GmbH, ABB Group, and Belden, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Industrial Ethernet Market



May-2021: ABB unveiled the latest edition of their electromagnetic flowmeter ProcessMaster* and mass flowmeter CoriolisMaster. It paves a new way in instrumentation and industrial communication and brings better agility as flowmeters can be installed wherever required.



Apr-2021: Cisco released a new range of networking equipment. This launch will help the communication service providers (CSPs) and web-scale companies to fulfill the increasing demand and help in 5G network rollouts. In addition, Cisco introduced its Routed Optical Networking solution, integrated with Acacia’s expertise in Segment Routing, optics, and Ethernet VPN, with the Cisco Crosswork Cloud capabilities.



Mar-2021: Huawei launched its new CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution. This solution is suitable for developing lossless computing & storage networks built on an all-Ethernet architecture and is developed to unwrap 100% of computing power. Moreover, the solution is also a unique one as it provides full-lifecycle network automation & network-wide intelligent O&M, decreasing OPEX by up to 30% and enabling enterprises’ intelligent upgrades.



Mar-2021: Rockwell Automation introduced its latest, all-gigabit Allen-Bradley Stratix 5800 managed industrial Ethernet switch. This switch is developed to assist companies to make their production facilities for more demanding, data-intensive networking. The switch consists of layer 2 access switching and layer 3 routing for its usage in various layers of the architecture.



Jan-2021: Rockwell Automation unveiled new presence-sensing safety light curtains. The Allen-Bradley 450L GuardShield safety light curtains are developed to assist in enhancing productivity and boost effectiveness and also offer personnel safety. This new light curtain is developed to offer CIP Safety over EtherNet/IP, which is the first light curtain to do that.



Jan-2021: Belden signed an agreement to acquire OTN Systems, a leading provider of automation networking infrastructure solutions. This acquisition will support Belden’s main strategic priorities regarding the rising demand for industrial automation by including proprietary technology and mission-critical hardware & software products for more comprehensive end-to-end solutions.



Dec-2020: Sick AG re-launched its microScan3 family of safety laser scanners with some added Fail Safe over EtherCAT integration. This addition focuses on maintaining safe integration with different control systems and easy configuration & installation. It is claimed to be the world’s first safety laser scanner with FSoE integration.



Oct-2020: Rockwell Automation launched the latest CENTERLINE 2500 Motor Control Centers with SecureConnect technology. This technology has a built-in EtherNet/IP network, which offers real-time data to reduce the approach to the MCC. It also features the built-in DeviceNet technology developed and tested to ODVA specifications to make sure about reliable communications.



Feb-2020: Sick AG introduced its latest SIG200 ProfiNet Sensor Integration Gateway. This product is the first of the latest line of gateways made to work as both IO-Link Masters & small distributed control systems simultaneously. SIG200 is developed to ease down the configuration of localized sensor applications and also offering high-speed cloud-based capabilities for the sensors to share parameter, status, and diagnostics data.



Jan-2020: Schneider Electric introduced Modicon M262, IIoT-Ready Controller. This product provides scalable, intuitive, and reliable machine integration into Industry 4.0 environment, machine to plant, machine to human, machine to device, machine to machine, or machine directly to cloud. Moreover, Modicon M262 Controller has cybersecurity features & encryption protocols to offer direct cloud connectivity & digital services via two ready-to-work & independent embedded Ethernet ports.



Sep-2019: Omron introduced its new CP2E Series all-in-one controller. It offers improved control and IoT connectivity for compact machines. The performance of IoT-connected machines is visualized via simple programming, assisting in increasing the productivity & quality of machines utilized in manufacturing & other sectors.



Feb-2019: Sick AG released its Safe EFI-pro System for Network Integration. Through this launch, Sick has provided the standard industrial Ethernet-based safety network integration for highly adaptive & dynamic security in automated production & logistics environments to SIL 3/PLe.



Nov-2018: Belden expanded its geographical footprints by establishing its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Chakan near Pune. Through this expansion, the company focused on offering customers in the region who are spending on sophisticated automation with a single-point solution for mission-critical signal transmission & management needs.



Aug-2018: Omron unveiled its new NX-series Safety Network Controller that supports two safety protocols, CIP Safety*2. This product is adopted by industrial robot manufacturers and Safety over EtherCAT*3, which offers a high-speed response.



Apr-2018: Omron launched its new NX1-series Machine Automation Controller. It improves productivity and also leverages information. Omron would introduce the NX-HAD4 High-speed Analog Input Unit*1 and NX-SL5 Safety CPU Unit*2, which would utilize the NX1 Series to help in fulfilling the manufacturing innovation challenges that include strengthening the quality control and flexible security measures.



