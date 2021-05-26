New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-frequency Trading Server Market By Application, By Processor, By Form Factor, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075903/?utm_source=GNW

These HFT servers enable traders to forecast stock market trends and perform trade within a fraction of a second. There is an increasing demand for HFT applications in big investment banks & companies that offers hedge funds, which consequently opening new growth avenues in the industry.



The increasing interest of investors in high-frequency trading (HFT) makes it important for the HFT server experts to accelerate the HFT terminology. There are many HFT terms, which have their origins in the computer networking sector because HFT is built on extremely rapid computer architecture & advanced software.



A category of HFT trading in which exchange would flash data regarding buy & sell orders from market contestants to HFT enterprises for some milliseconds prior to the data is made accessible to the public. Flash trading is disputable due to the fact that HFT enterprises can utilize this information edge to trade before the pending orders that can be interpreted as front running.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Equity Trading, Forex Markets, Commodity Markets and Others. The equity trading segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2020. It is owing to the increased penetration of HFT trading platforms, specifically in Big-cap equity markets.



Processor Outlook



Based on Processor, the market is segmented into X-86-based, ARM-based and Non-x86-based. By processor, the x-86 segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2020. It is due to the factors like large scale adoption of x-86 core processors & dependency of the industry on software code based on the x-86 architecture. Moreover, x86 processors are well-suited with high-computing applications like AI and data analytics workloads, which carry out computing executions at a rapid pace.



Form Factor Outlook



Based on Form Factor, the market is segmented into 2U, 1U, 4U and Others. Based on form factor, the 2U segment procured the largest revenue share in the market in 2020 and is estimated to register a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the fact that the 2U form factor enables SMEs to expand the IT framework at a reduced cost. The 2U form factor also provides higher flexibility in singular chassis that allows faster transaction on various computer systems.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America emerged as a dominant region with the largest revenue share in 2020. Some of the factors are responsible for this growing including the early adoption of technology and diffusion of trading platforms in this region. Moreover, the active presence of key market vendors like Dell Technologies, HP, and Hypertec, are offering essential technical assistance for financial enterprises to implement after-sales services, which is acting as a catalyst to the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Super Micro Computer, Inc., ASA Computers, Inc., Exacta Technologies Limited (Blackcore Technologies Limited), Hypertec Group, XENON Systems Pty. Ltd., Tyrone Systems Private Limited, and HyperShark Technologies Corp.



