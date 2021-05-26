Coalition United for a Responsible Exxon (CURE) Commends Fellow Shareholders on Supporting Real Change to the Exxon Board Directors

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition United for a Responsible Exxon (“CURE” or the “Coalition”) that recently published a paper that analyzes ExxonMobil Corporation’s (NYSE: XOM) (“Exxon”) critical governance failures and poor performance sees the election of Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala to the board of directors as significant steps towards the transformation outlined in the CURE report.



As of today, CURE represents over 135 stakeholder organizations, who collectively represent $2.5 trillion in assets focused on sustainability and committed to delivering long-term returns that account for the realities of a changing energy sector.

“Today, shareholders sent a strong signal to Exxon and other oil majors that business as usual is not an option,” said Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow, a member of CURE. “The fact that at least two of Engine #1’s four board candidates were elected reflects the right of shareholders to escalate the demand for transformation at companies such as Exxon. The new board should act on this mandate for change and adopt Paris compliant transition plans immediately and begin the hard, but necessary work of creating the roadmap to transform the company’s core business.”

CURE has published the following recommendations in an effort to enable Exxon to serve all of its stakeholders responsibly and enhance shareholder value in the emerging clean energy economy:

The full paper and additional information regarding the Coalition United for a Responsible Exxon (CURE) can be found at https://curexxon.org/

About

Media Contact

Dan Gagnier / Jeffrey Mathews

Gagnier Communications

+1-646-569-5897

CURExxon@gagnierfc.com