Global Data-centric Security Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Data-centric security software and solutions scrutinize and safeguard the data at rest, data in motion, and data in use via several protocols and standards. Thus, enterprises must install software and solutions in order to cut down the threats posed by hackers, inside threats, and other malicious attacks, and consistently observe the activity of confidential data. The solutions safeguard mission-critical data in disparate silos, like files, databases, and the cloud. Moreover, the regulations in various countries have formulated new rules for safeguarding customer information. There are regulations for the security of medical records, like HIPAA, and standards for the financial industry like PCI-DSS, with respect to the security and privacy of personal financial information of customers. Data protection, data classification & discovery, data governance, and compliance are some of the main capabilities that must be there in data-security software and solution.



COVID 19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a transformation in the usage of digital technology and remote working standards. Using remote networking, the majority of the companies are now operating virtually. Companies must adapt to this new normal by moving their assets and resources on the cloud and digital platforms, by implementing suitable security measures like network security, perimeter security, during the pandemic, resulting in a surge in the number of data breaches. Software and solutions that can protect the data irrespective of its location are the requirements of the market during and in the post-pandemic period.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software & Solutions and Services. Software & Solutions market is further categorized into Data Discovery & Classification, Data Protection, Data Governance & Compliance and Others. Data discovery and classification Software & solutions segment would acquire the maximum revenue share over the forecast period. Data discovery and classification is the main & the most important phase of data-centric security. The term is defined as determining and categorizing confidential & crucial data from the set of dispersed data sets accessible on various locations of a company. Some of the similar terms utilized under data discovery & classification are Data inventory, data catalog, data identification & mapping, and data validation.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud deployment would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period due to its operational flexibility and real-time deployment ease to the organizations as compared on-premises deployment. It also provides various advantages including an easy deployment process, decreased operational costs, and better scalability for connected resources. In addition, the cost-efficient cloud-based solutions simplify the installation in comparison to the on-premises solutions.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Data-centric Security Market by Enterprise Size 2020. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals market segment would showcase the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The healthcare segment includes personal health information and some crucial data about a patient, which requires high security; thus, data security gained more importance to this segment. The increasing requirement to secure the internal healthcare data of the company is also becoming more important as many healthcare organizations emphasize customer data protection and not concerned to safeguard the internal data.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. APAC has been among the fastest-growing markets in case of mobile workforce expansion, promoted with the increasing adoption of mobile gadgets in this region. Companies and SMEs in the Asia-Pacific nations are acknowledging the implication of data-centric security and are open to adopting specific data-centric security solutions to safeguard their important and sensitive business data from cyber threats, commercial espionage, and misuse of data for financial gains of the computer hackers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Orange S.A., Broadcom, Inc., and IBM Corporation are the major forerunners in the Data-centric Security Market. Companies such as Informatica, LLC, Forcepoint LLC, and NetApp, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market,



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Orange S.A., NetApp, Inc., Informatica, LLC, Talend S.A., Netwrix Corporation, Forcepoint LLC (Francisco Partners), and Infogix, Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)



Recent strategies deployed in Data-centric Security Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Apr-2021: Informatica came into collaboration with Microsoft, an American multinational technology company. The collaboration aimed to boost users’ journeys to the cloud utilizing the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) on Microsoft Azure. Through this collaboration, customers can process data integration and data loading use-cases at no charge utilizing Informatica’s leading iPaaS service, allowing companies to get started faster and easier with IDMC on Azure with Azure Synapse Analytics.



Apr-2021: IBM Security teamed up with HCL Technologies. This collaboration aims to help unite and simplify the threat management for customers through a modernized security operation center (SOC) platform. HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers would develop to take benefit of IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security, to assist in making a unified security platform to link security teams, tools, and processes over the threat lifecycle.



Apr-2021: Broadcom came into collaboration with Google Cloud. Under this collaboration, Broadcom would provide its portfolio of security and enterprise operations software on Google Cloud-enabling companies to implement Broadcom solutions in security, and DevOps on Google Cloud’s infrastructure.



Apr-2021: NetApp partnered with Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company. Under this partnership, Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management Platform would be available on NetApp’s Global Price List (GPL), both the companies will streamline customers’ transition to the cloud and offer modern data protection, safety, compliance, and governance along with high-density and cost-effective object storage.



Mar-2021: Micro Focus signed a partnership agreement with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The partnership aims to integrate Micro Focus Voltage SecureData with Snowflake enables Voltage users to effortlessly and safely transform workloads to Snowflake’s platform without risking business-sensitive data and also adhering to privacy regulations.



Mar-2021: NetApp came into partnership with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One. Under this partnership, the British car brand returns to the F1 grid, supported by NetApp, with the latest edge: an advanced approach to racing using the power of data.



Dec-2020: Talend partnered with Snowflake, the cloud-based data-warehousing company. This partnership focuses on providing Snowflake users with a two-week trial in which they can experience Talend Data Fabric. This trial comprises the Talend Trust Score, which enables organizations to assess and enhance data reliability in their cloud environment easily.



Aug-2020: Informatica formed a partnership with Empired, an information technology services firm. This partnership aimed to improve and expand Empired’s data management and governance capabilities in the Australia and New Zealand regions.



Jul-2020: Orange formed a partnership with Google Cloud. The partnership focuses on boosting the transformation of Orange’s IT infrastructure and the development of future cloud services, especially edge computing. This partnership also reinforces Orange’s commitment as set out in its Engage 2025 plan, to lead its internal transformation via the advance and widespread usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and data to enhance operational effectiveness and the user experience.



May-2020: Infogix formed a partnership with MANTA, a unified data lineage platform. This partnership aims to integrate Data360 with MANTA’s unified lineage and helps companies to take IT self-service to the next level, filling the gap between business and technical customers that enables business customers to faster search and browse metadata accumulated by MANTA and curated by Data360.



Feb-2020: Talend collaborated with Betclic Group, an online sports betting company. Under this collaboration, Betclic Group is utilizing Talend Cloud to execute its data-based customer-centric strategy. This strategy focuses on providing Betclic’s users with the top gaming experience via its mobile application. With Talend, Betclic Group operates in real-time the collection of internal & external data, and also numerous exchanges through the APIs of its suppliers and partners.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2020: Informatica took over GreenBay Technologies, the developer of AI and machine learning data management applications. This acquisition improved its AI and machine learning data management technology and also accelerated Informatica’s AI-powered CLAIRE engine over its Intelligent Data Platform.



Jul-2019: Orange took over SecureLink, the leading independent cybersecurity player in Europe. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Orange’s ability to help customers over their regional footprints and also developing a distinct scale in the industry.



Feb-2019: Micro Focus acquired Interset, a worldwide leader in security analytics software. This acquisition aimed to add depth to Micro Focus’ Security, Risk & Governance capabilities and complement the company’s strategy to assist users faster and precisely validate and assess risk as it digitally transforms their businesses.



Dec-2018: Netwrix took over Concept Searching, a provider of semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software. This acquisition aimed to enable Netwrix’s partner network to expand its offering of security products and services that fulfill business requirements in the field of data-centric audit and protection (DCAP).



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2021: Informatica introduced Informatica 10.5. The launch also offers the latest features, new ecosystem & connectivity support, security improvements, cloud support, and performance improvements and also enhances the customer experience.



Oct-2020: NetApp announced up-gradation of the NetApp ONTAP data management software. Moreover, NetApp also announced a flexible NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription service and the latest NetApp SolidFire Enterprise SDS solution. Through these updates, NetApp assists companies across the world to unlock the best of the cloud. The companies can optimize performance and safety, minimize costs, easily expand data management from on-premises to cloud, and use hybrid cloud infrastructure as a service.



Oct-2020: NetApp launched a groundbreaking serverless and storage less solution for containers from Spot by NetApp. The latest capabilities of NetApp to assist in streamlining and optimizing multi-cloud management for the best performance at a reduced cost, providing true portability for data-rich cloud applications, and providing comprehensive workplace solutions all over the hybrid cloud environments.



Sep-2020: Forcepoint released Forcepoint Data Diode, a hardware solution. It offers one-directional data flow to allow rapid, automated data transformation and also make sure the compliance with regulatory guidelines. Configurable for streamlined operations and maintenance, Forcepoint Data Diodes assist in protecting networks, gadgets, and other digital assets from any external cyber threats in a flexible, easy-to-use, and cost-effective manner.



Aug-2020: Micro Focus unveiled ArcSight 2020, a new unified layered analytics platform and user interface. This launch helps the company to offer Security Operation Centers (SOCs) with an end-to-end intelligent enterprise security operations platform and also decrease resource drain.



Jul-2020: Forcepoint launched its Dynamic Edge Protection portfolio of cloud-native SASE solutions that feature the latest Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access offerings. This launch helps Forcepoint to deliver the industry’s most exhaustive portfolio of converged capabilities to acknowledge enterprises’ crucial work-from-home safety challenges over network security, safer access, threat protection, and data protection.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software & Solutions



o Data Discovery & Classification



o Data Protection



o Data Governance & Compliance



o Others



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• BFSI



• Government & Defense



• IT & Telecom



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Consumer Goods & Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Micro Focus International PLC



• Orange S.A.



• NetApp, Inc.



• Informatica, LLC



• Talend S.A.



• Netwrix Corporation



• Forcepoint LLC (Francisco Partners)



• Infogix, Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)



