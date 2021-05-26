Oleeo Named HR Tech Award Winner by Lighthouse Research & Advisory

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oleeo , the market leading international pioneer in talent acquisition software, announced today that it has been named Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the second annual HR Tech Awards from Lighthouse Research & Advisory.



The HR Tech Awards seek to help buyers understand the strength of today's HR tech providers across learning, HR/workforce and talent through evaluation by an independent judging panel. Each submission was judged on five key areas: problem the technology solves in the market, case study, differentiation analysis, software and company evaluations.

The Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution category aimed to recognize those bringing new features and capabilities to the market or solving an old problem in a new way. Some of the innovations that helped Oleeo stand out included its diversity tools to help hardwire D&I into recruiting processes and the ability to apply via chatbots. New technologies around these capabilities will be unveiled in due course.

Charles Hipps, CEO and founder of Oleeo, shared, "We're honored to receive this recognition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory for our efforts, and the news of this award comes at a timely moment in Oleeo's journey, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary. Having witnessed the evolution of hiring in that time, we're continuing to deliver solutions that enable inclusive recruitment for organizations across changing job markets and evolving business objectives."

With regards to the specifics of Oleeo's selection, Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer for Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commented, "The user interface of Oleeo was easy on the eyes, but it also had tremendous power under the hood. For instance, the gender-balancing feature helps to ensure diverse applicants for openings."

About Oleeo

Oleeo is a pioneer and innovator in Recruiting Enablement solutions. With automation and intelligence built in, the Oleeo Recruiting Enablement platform helps companies discover unlimited sourcing potential to attract, engage and hire amazing and diverse teams that change the world for the better. Delivering solutions to over 400 employers, including many of the world's top businesses, Oleeo provides the most complete recruiting solutions, along with unrivaled customer service and expertise.

