Global Condom Market By Material Type, By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

By using condoms, the risks of various sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can be reduced to a great extent. Thus, the two major catalysts for the demand & growth of condoms are contraception and the prevention of STDs. In addition to it, the market is mainly driven by male-based products, but female-based products have started gaining traction in recent years. This is because females are becoming more aware of the side effects of contraceptive pills which are used to avoid pregnancy but can deteriorate their health.



Moreover, the adoption of the product is expected to be fueled by the rise in awareness about the danger of HIV infections which could be spread through sex workers. For example, according to the UNAIDS Global HIV & AIDS statistics 2020, sex workers are 30 times more vulnerable to HIV infection. Hence, the growth & adoption of these products is likely to increase due to the growing awareness about contraceptives.



The demand for public health products has increased significantly due to the lockdown restrictions which compelled people to stay at their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, the pandemic brought problems such as low accessibility and supply of sexual wellness products owing to the stringent restrictions on manufacturing units and import of non-essential goods around the world. Thus, the United Nations Population Fund (LINFPA) offered a summary in their brief published in April 2020 ‘Condoms and lubricants in the time of COVID-19”. It has explained essential measures that are required to be taken to continue the supplies of these products during the pandemic scenario in order to ensure unwanted pregnancies, and addressing concerns regarding unprotected sex during the lockdown.



Based on Material Type, the market is segmented into Latex and Non-Latex. The latex segment procured the maximum revenue share in 2020. This is owing to the high availability and low cost of the product. Most of the sexual wellness brands provide latex condoms as they are proven to be 82% to 98% effective. These condoms are considered as more flexible & durable, offer contraception, and help in avoiding STDs.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Drug Stores, Mass Merchandizers and E-commerce. Customers highly prefer drug stores for the purchase of condoms; hence the segment acquired the biggest revenue share in 2020. Factors such as high availability and easy access to drug stores are responsible for the growth of this segment.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Male Condoms and Female Condoms. In 2020, the male condoms segment garnered the highest revenue share. This is owing to the fact that most of the leading players operating in the global condom market are focusing on making products for men. There is a high availability of various types of this contraceptive for men and hence, are majorly adopted during sexual intercourse for avoiding deadly diseases like STIs and HIV.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, the global condom market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2020. This is owing to the rising demand of the product in countries like India, China, and Japan as these countries have huge population base. Moreover, ruling governments in these countries are taking various supportive initiatives in order to control the booming population and rise in the rate of STDs and HIV, thereby boosting the demand for condoms.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Karex Berhad, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Church and Dwight Co., Inc., LELO AB, Lifestyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Veru, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Okamoto Industries, Inc., Cupid Limited, and Fujilatex Co., Ltd.



