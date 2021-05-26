New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bare Metal Cloud Market By Organization Size, By Service Type, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075898/?utm_source=GNW

It allows its customers to rent hardware sources from managed services providers or public cloud service providers. The increasing demand for scalable, efficient, flexible & easy IT infrastructure, swiftly growing data traffic and less CAPEX and OPEX are among the major factors contributing to the growth of the bare metal cloud market.



Some of the highly adopted technologies across many industry verticals are Big Data and IoT. Using the Big Data, companies can achieve some major tasks like identifying the root cause of failures and evaluating the risk factors on the basis of historical data. It results in specific cost & time deductions for companies with better, smart and effective decision making. The deployment of Bare Metal Cloud has arrived at a point where the popularity of Big Data and IoT goes simultaneously with the growth of the bare metal cloud market. The Bare Metal Cloud vendor is a common source, where all software like predictive analysis, business intelligence, forecasting of consumer buying behavior can be found at one spot. The growth of the global bare metal cloud market would be fueled by the increasing requirement to involve Big Data and IoT as an essential part of a many companies.



COVID 19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each vertical of the society, whether individuals or organizations. During this crisis, the technological ecosystem has played a vital role around the world. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the demand for bare metal cloud services among companies has rapidly surged for load balancing to enhance the allocation of workloads, offer various database homes on a single server, personalized networks for high performance, maximize IT resource access & physical security, facilitate the high security of data, and attain the strategic business initiatives.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Bare Metal Cloud Market by Organization Size 2020. The Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.3% during (2021 - 2027).



Service Type Outlook



Based on Service Type, the market is segmented into Compute Services, Managed Services, Networking & Security Services, Database Services, Storage Services and Others. On the basis of service types, the compute service market segment would acquire the highest revenue share during the forecast period. The bare metal cloud computes services offer the flexibility to manage the challenging workloads & low compute-intensive applications in a safe and more accessible cloud environment.



Industry Vertical Outlook



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing and Others. By vertical segment, the BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance) segment is anticipated to procure the highest revenue share in the market over the forecast period. The BFSI segment is the fastest-growing segment of the market. The banking sector mainly needs bare-metal cloud services with the ever-increasing number of transactions and data regarding them. In addition, the crucial need for high security & data protection over the online banking medium, safer transactions, and access breaches has also motivated the data traffic that wants to utilize bare metal cloud solutions.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America is expected to emerge as a leading region in the bare metal cloud market. Factors like the presence of a huge number of aware end users and early adoption of servers to improve the capabilities are responsible for this growth. The major aspects for large-scale adoption in this region are the companies’ switch toward SaaS-based capabilities and the implementation of digital business strategies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation are the major forerunner in the Bare Metal Cloud Market. Companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, and Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Lumen Technologies, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Google, Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, and Equinix, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Bare Metal Cloud Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Apr-2021: HPE collaborated with ORock Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider. Under this collaboration, HPE selected ORock to join the HPE Partner Ready Service Provider (PRSP) program for its expansive cloud infrastructure and storage solutions featured by end-to-end security, high performance, and regulatory compliance.



Mar-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) came into collaboration with Wavenet. Under this collaboration, Wavenet selected HPE to transform and expand its portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions and also improve its ability to manage multi-cloud customer needs. The Wavenet Cloud powered by HPE GreenLake helps users to gain the ability to swiftly scale capacity as needed in a pay-per-use fashion, along with the safety, technology, and operational advantages of having a trusted HPE partner to operate their IT services.



Mar-2021: Equinix entered into collaboration with Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as a service in a multi-cloud world. Together, they announced Pure Storage on Equinix Metal, a Bare Metal as a Service storage capability, which provides a unified and connected platform for each stage of a company’s cloud journey.



Feb-2021: IBM came into partnership with GitLab, provider of an application for the DevOps lifecycle. This partnership aimed to put GitLab into the IBM Cloud & Cognitive businesses Cloud Pak and streamline team collaboration and improve team productivity with a comprehensive DevOps platform.



Feb-2021: Lumen Technologies extended its partnership with VMware, an American cloud computing and virtualization technology company. This expansion aimed to fast-track the development, design, and delivery of edge computing and safer work-from-any place solutions. The capabilities of both the companies would enable customers to provide future-forward experiences for any application, to any gadget from the global cloud core to the distributed network edge.



Jan-2021: Alibaba Cloud partnered with LGMS, a leading cybersecurity consulting company. This partnership aimed to assist companies to boost their security capabilities. With the increasing adoption of a hybrid cloud approach by the companies to their digital transformation journeys, the partnership is developed to assist those organizations in improving their cybersecurity offerings in a multi-cloud environment, efficiently safeguarding the security of private and public clouds.



Nov-2020: Google Cloud joined hands with Intel, an American multinational corporation and technology company. This collaboration aims to streamline enterprises’ capability to adopt and implement cloud-first business models utilizing their prevailing on-prem, self-managed hardware. Together, the companies co-developed reference architectures optimized for the Anthos on the bare metal solution.



Sep-2020: Oracle extended its partnership with Altair, a global technology company. Under this expansion, Altair would enable several of its internal workloads and commercial software-as-a-service (SaaS) to operate on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure that includes its offerings of high-performance engineering simulation & analytics products.



Feb-2020: Microsoft extended its collaboration with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation. Together, the companies will address the rapid-growing SAP HANA market, aiming for the most demanding users, several of them are running mission-critical SAP workloads. The companies have made a joint team to guide developments and go-to-market activities for their respective field companies, with one common engagement model.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2020: IBM took over Instana, a leading enterprise observability, and application performance monitoring platform. The acquisition focused on strengthening IBM’s Watson AIOps portfolio with a continuous stream of data that leads to higher-quality recommendations from its AI models.



Mar-2020: Equinix took over Packet, a leading bare metal automation platform. By utilizing Packet’s advance and developer-oriented bare metal service portfolio to boost its organic bare metal solution development, Equinix focuses on making improved solutions for companies to rapidly deploy digital infrastructure at a global scale with varied performance and strong integration to the public cloud.



Feb-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) took over Scytale, a cloud-native security startup. Through this acquisition, HPE’s customers & partners with the freedom to deploy, design, and attain their IT operational objectives, regardless of supplier or location.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced a series of innovation updates to its market-leading HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio. These new capabilities and partnerships dramatically streamline the experience and extend the reach of the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business.



Feb-2021: IBM introduced Red Hat software on IBM Power Systems and also new IBM Power Systems hardware. This launch expands IBM Systems’ aim to assist customers to modernize by empowering them with the new technology from Red Hat to create cloud-native applications and implement them into hybrid cloud environments.



Feb-2021: Lumen Technologies announced the expansion of its Edge Computing Solutions infrastructure. This expansion provides businesses more choices to work at the Edge to gain a competitive benefit. Users can procure Lumen Edge Bare Metal services online, and in an hour gain access to high-powered computing infrastructure on the Lumen platform.



Feb-2021: AWS introduced new bare metal instances for Amazon EC2. This launch includes new M5n, M5dn, R5n, and R5dn instances, which are available and could use up to 100 Gbps of network bandwidth. The new bare metal instances offer applications with direct access to the Cascade Lake processors & memory resources of the underlying server.



Dec-2020: Lumen Technologies launched Lumen Edge Compute. This launch combines the power of the company’s comprehensive global fiber network, on-demand networking, and integrated security to enable for fast and effective implementation of applications and workloads at the edge, closer to the action.



Dec-2020: Google launched Anthos on bare metal, a deployment option to operate Anthos on physical servers. It is deployed on an operating system offered by the user, without a hypervisor layer. The Anthos on bare metal enables users to leverage their prevailing OS, hardware, and networking infrastructure investments.



Oct-2020: Equinix launched Equinix Metal, a fully automated and interconnected bare metal service. Equinix Metal offers digital companies an automated, as-a-service deployment method to make their foundational infrastructure and get the benefits of the global reach, interlinked ecosystems, and trusted partners accessible on Platform Equinix.



Sep-2020: Oracle introduced Rescale’s cloud HPC simulation platform. This platform is available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The platform aims to help engineers and scientists compute, build, analyze, and scale simulations with improved performance computing. Rescale clients can implement and operate their critical engineering simulation & analytics applications on Oracle’s advanced cloud infrastructure.



Jun-2020: Google Cloud launched its Google Cloud Bare Metal Solution in five data center regions. These regions include customers from Ashburn, Virginia; Frankfurt; London; Los Angeles; and Sydney. Google’s technology enables the managed service providers and other partners to provide public cloud services directly on committed physical servers.



May-2020: Dell unveiled PowerStore, the much-anticipated storage array line. It unites its previously overlapping midrange products. PowerStore has the latest hardware & software developed from the ground up, management, the latest consumption business models, and support arrangements.



