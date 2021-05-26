New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audio IC Market By IC Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075896/?utm_source=GNW

Audio DSPs, audio converters, audio amplifiers, and audio processors are some of the main types of audio ICs. Audio IC has considerable applications in professional audio, smart home, smart & portable gadgets and automotive audio. Some of the major catalysts for the development of the global market are the growing demand for smart home devices & the professional audio systems along with the requirement for compact & energy-efficient audio ICs.



The electronics sector across the globe is affected by the strict government rules & regulations related to the environment & energy efficiency that has resulted in numerous new developments like miniaturization & convergence of every daily-use electronic gadgets. The miniaturization of gadgets is done by acknowledging every input/output ports and different components in the manufacturing process that are important for the end-product. Due to miniaturization, the demand for integrated power for application-based processors & subsystems have increased significantly. It has helped in the integration of audio ICs in various industrial applications because of the increasing developments in connected devices & IoT technology.



COVID 19 Impact



With the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have imposed a nationwide lockdown and travel ban. The production process all over the world was also hampered due to the pandemic. The temporary shutdown of the manufacturing units has negatively impacted the growth of the audio IC market across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every single individual and companies around the world and negatively impacted the global supply chain. This pandemic has created several uncertainties in the stock market, a huge decline in the supply chain, falling business confidence, and growing panic among consumers. Asian & European nations underwent lockdowns that have incurred a huge loss on business and revenue, majorly because of the shutdown of manufacturing units in this region. The process of production and manufacturing units has been majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; thus, resulting in the declining growth of the Audio IC market.



IC Type Outlook



Based on IC Type, the market is segmented into Audio Amplifier, Audio DSP, Audio Codecs and Microphone IC. The audio amplifier market segment is estimated to be the key IC type during the forecast period. The function of an amplifier is to accelerate the vibrations to the greatest limit of signals by not impacting frequency or any wavelength and assist in boosting the efficiency of a system. Additionally, a digital sound processor (DSP) is a dedicated microprocessor chip majorly utilized in audio signal processing, digital image processing, telecommunications, sonar & speech recognition systems, radar, and consumer electronics like mobile phones, disk drives, and high-definition television (HDTV) products.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Mobile Phones, Smart Home & IoT devices, Computer & Tablets, Automotive, Headphones, Home Entertainment Systems, Wearables and Others. The Mobile Phone market segment is estimated to emerge as a leading segment during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region would emerge as a leading region in the audio IC market over the forecast period, due to the growing consumer electronics sector. Several nations in this region have a booming consumer electronics sector, with China manufacturing a vast number of mobile phones every year. Aspects like the adoption of audio ICs in automotive & commercial industries and the cost-efficiency of audio ICs will further surge the growth of the regional audio IC market during the forecast years.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Texas Instruments, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Audio IC Market. Companies such as Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and STMicroelectronics N.V. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, AMS AG, and Cirrus Logic, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Audio IC Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2020: Renesas came into collaboration with CEVA, the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. In this collaboration, Renesas licensed a new, high-performance CEVA DSP to support its next-generation automotive System-on-Chip (SoC). The leading-edge DSPs along with the software framework and strict security support are set to play a crucial role in implementing these complex systems.



Nov-2020: STMicroelectronics partnered with DSP Concepts, a provider of Audio Signal Processing products and services. In this partnership, DSP Concepts make sure about the products built on the designs to be utilized for Alexa Built-in products utilizing simple microcontrollers (MCUs). Together, the companies launched four new high-performance audio front ends (AFE) with AVS-qualified integrated voice processing.



Oct-2020: STMicroelectronics collaborated with Sanken Electric Co., a leader in innovative technology specializing in semiconductor devices, power modules, and sensors. This collaboration aimed to uncover the performance and practical benefits of intelligent power modules (IPM) in high-power and high-voltage equipment designs.



Oct-2020: STMicroelectronics entered into collaboration with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and ULVAC, a leading Japanese manufacturing tool vendor. This collaboration focused on setting up and operating an 8-inch R&D line aimed at Piezo MEMS technology under ST’s prevailing manufacturing facility in Singapore.



Sep-2020: Texas Instruments unveiled a custom version of the PSpice simulator from Cadence Design Systems. These systems enable engineers the ability to simulate complicated analog circuits and included an unlimited analysis of the company’s power & signal-chain products. The PSpice offers features like a library of over 5,700 TI analog integrated circuit (IC) models.



Jan-2020: Texas Instruments teamed up with Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company. Under this collaboration, Elliptic Labs introduced the latest ultrasonic sensing offerings for next-generation smart devices built on audio amplifier technology from Texas Instruments (TI). Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform software helps designers to simply add the latest interactive features to their systems via transmission of always-on, low-power ultrasonic tones from the amplifier.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2021: Renesas signed an agreement to acquire Dialog Semiconductor, an American-founded UK-Domiciled manufacturer of semiconductor-based system solutions. Through this acquisition, Dialog’s low-power technologies and connectivity expertise centered on its mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) would add complementary product lines, and it will strengthen Renesas’ global position over large, high-growth markets in the IoT, industrial and automotive fields.



Aug-2020: Infineon Technologies completed its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design and manufacturing company. This acquisition helped Infineon to further strengthen its aim on structural growth drivers and a wider range of applications.



Jul-2020: Analog Devices signed an agreement to acquire Maxim Integrated Products, an American, publicly-traded company. The acquisition will strengthen the company as an analog semiconductor leader with enhanced breadth and scale around various attractive end markets.



Jul-2020: Analog Devices took over the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of Invecas. This acquisition aimed to offer ADI comprehensive audio and video offerings for both enterprise and consumer markets.



Jul-2020: AMS AG took over OSRAM Licht AG, a globally active German company. This acquisition aimed to provide customers with exciting latest products and solutions that drive innovation in optical technologies.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2021: Renesas Electronics Corporation launched the RX23W Module with full Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy support. This module features the RX23W 32-bit RX MCU supporting fully integrated Bluetooth Low Energy communication, the latest RX23W module consists of an antenna, oscillator, and custom-matched circuit.



Mar-2021: Cirrus launched its newest flagship CS35L45 boosted amplifier. This smart power amplifier offers better excursion for high-peak loudness, enhanced dynamic range for more punch & bass precision, lower noise & audible artifacts, and better tonal balance at all volume levels, which enables mobile device manufacturers to improve audio performance to the latest benchmark of the industry.



Jan-2021: Infineon released a next-generation analog MEMS microphone. This microphone renders even better results, which is named the XENSIV MEMS microphone IM73A135.



Apr-2020: Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the RX72N Group and RX66N Group of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) to the RX Family. Based on the Renesas proprietary RXv3 CPU core, the RX72N offers the maximum operating frequency of 240 MHz & two Ethernet channels, and the RX66N features the maximum functioning with a frequency of 120 MHz & one Ethernet channel.



Mar-2020: STMicroelectronics launched the new FDA901 class-D audio amplifier IC. It has a semiconductor design that implements the world-class audio design expertise of Alps Alpine. The latest chip focuses on contributing to the development of multi-function, high-fidelity car audio systems, which fuse the high effectiveness of class-D amplifiers with the high-quality sound of ST’s class-AB amplifiers.



Feb-2020: NXP Semiconductors unveiled its voice solution, SLN-LOCAL-IoT. It is a fully integrated development platform for offline voice control. The voice solution includes a full hardware module design and related software needed to embed far-field voice control with a customizable wake word and local commands. It is built on the i. MX RT106L crossover microcontroller (MCU) that fulfills the market demand for embedded voice control in a wide range of smart home, commercial and industrial markets.



Jan-2020: NXP Semiconductors unveiled the i.MX 8M Plus application processor. This processor expanded the company’s industry-leading EdgeVerse portfolio. The processor combines a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for improved machine learning inference at the industrial and IoT (Internet-of-Things) edge.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By IC Type



• Audio Amplifier



• Audio DSP



• Audio Codecs



• Microphone IC



By Application



• Mobile Phones



• Smart Home & IoT devices



• Computer & Tablets



• Automotive



• Headphones



• Home Entertainment Systems



• Wearables



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Taiwan



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Analog Devices, Inc



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Renesas Electronics Corporation



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• ON Semiconductor Corporation



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Toshiba Corporation



• AMS AG



• Cirrus Logic, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

