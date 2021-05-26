New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Ambulance Services Market By Type, By Model, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075895/?utm_source=GNW

The technological developments in communication systems in an air ambulance enable the transmission of real-time data of health of patients to the medical professional available at the hospital, thereby helping and enabling the doctors to prepare for the emergency in advance.



The demand for air medical services has been boosted by the growing cases of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, and others across the globe. Aging is also one of the major factors that give rise to various medical conditions. As per the United Nations Publication, in 2019, there were 703 million individuals above 65 years, and the number would reach 1.5 billion in 2050. The growing geriatric population is more vulnerable to the growing occurrences of life-threatening situations in people aged between 60-75 years. This factor is expected to propel the growth of the global air ambulance services market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact



Several industries have been negatively affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, a spur in demand for helicopter emergency medical services from healthcare facilities is observed during the global COVID-19 pandemic due to the lockdown restriction in various countries. In addition to it, the demand for air ambulance service for emergency medical services would be fueled due to the increasing investment in the healthcare sector because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the air ambulance operators are installing safety protocols with an aim to protect patients, their families, crew members, paramedics, and others from the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, COVID-19 has surged the demand for air ambulance services and it is expected that this demand would further boost during the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Rotary-wing and Fixed-wing. With the help of fixed-wing air ambulances, it becomes possible to travel long distances as they have higher fuel capacity in comparison to rotary-wing aircraft. For the purpose of short distances, aircraft with propellers are utilized most of the time. Some propeller-driven aircraft are also called turboprops and are sometimes utilized for long-distance and/or outstation travel.



Model Outlook



Based on Model, the market is segmented into Community-based and Hospital-based. The community-based segment would exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. In a community-based service model, an independent operator has a base established in a community and serves several localities and service models. The operator acquired the FAA certificate and employs its own medical and flight crew. The growth of community-based air ambulance services is boosted by a surge in the requirement for access to healthcare in rural areas. In the community-based model, the income is acquired directly from the patient transfers rather than fixed agreements with hospitals.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the dominating region in the global air ambulance services market by obtaining the maximum revenue share. In addition to it, the region would showcase a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The region is home to the highest number of air ambulance service providers. Also, there is a high & easy availability of the infrastructure needed for air medical transportation.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance), Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies), Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.), Reva, Inc., IAS Medical, Ltd., American Air Ambulance, PHI Group, Inc. (PHI AirMedical, LLC), Life Savers Ambulance Services, Express Air Medical Transport, LLC, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance Service LLC.



Strategies deployed in Air Ambulance Services Market



Apr-2021: Babcock Norway came into a contract with European Union. This contract aims to offer around the clock fast jet air ambulance service to the rescue scheme. Under this contract, Babcock offers a fast jet air ambulance service around the EU that also include aircraft maintenance, the provision of personnel and their training. The contract would utilize a new Cessna C680A Latitude aircraft, the same model, which is already in usage for Babcock’s prevailing fixed-wing air ambulance contract in Norway.



Feb-2021: Air Methods signed an HCare maintenance support contract with the OEM. This contract will cover Air Methods’ fleet of 80 EC135 light twins. It is one of the largest Airbus HCare contract ever signed with a civil user that brings the number of Air Methods helicopters covered by HCare to 111.



Feb-2021: Reva formed a partnership with Gainjet Ireland, a private aircraft charter operator and management company. This partnership aims to set up a European hub at Shannon Airport and also provide employment for nine staff a mix of aircrew and medical personnel. The service is the first of its kind for Ireland, which utilizes a twin-jet Hawker 800XP, a fixed wing aircraft that enable it to fly further distances than current air ambulance services in Ireland, which utilizes helicopters.



Nov-2020: Air Methods came into an agreement with HealthPartners, a consumer-governed, nonprofit healthcare organization. This agreement assists Air Methods to offer HealthPartners plan members with overall 1.8 million people around Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Illinois, and South Dakota with important air medical services at discounted in-network prices.



Sep-2020: Air Methods collaborated with WellSpan Health, an integrated health system. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to introduce a new medical helicopter service, called WellFlight. This service focused on enhancing access to emergency air transport services for seriously injured or sick patients.



Aug-2020: Air Methods joined hands with Borrego Health, one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers. Together, the companies would open a new Mercy Airbase at the Borrego Medical Clinic in Borrego Springs. This Mercy Airbase would enable the care and transportation of critically ill & injured patients around rural northeast San Diego County and also become the twenty-first Air Methods-owned base in California.



Apr-2020: PHI Air Medical signed a one-year contract with the City Council. This contract aimed to offer free emergency medical air transportation to Smithville residents.



Aug-2019: Acadian Air Med partnered with Metro Aviation, an aerospace company. Together, the companies would operate the Life Air Rescue program in Shreveport, Louisiana. Under this partnership, Acadian has provided certified flight paramedics, certified flight RNs and dispatch personnel, and also operational & managerial staff. In addition, Metro Aviation would provide air transportation pilots & maintenance staff and several Life Air Rescue’s current employees would also join Acadian Air Med.



Aug-2019: IAS Medical partnered with Zeusch Aviation, Netherlands-based aerial services provider. Under this partnership, Zeusch Aviation initiated dedicated European medevac operations in Spain utilizing its King Air B200. The G-registered G-MEDZ that has configured in air ambulance format, is operating regular flights with IAS Medical.



Feb-2019: Acadian Ambulance merged with Emergency Mobile Health Care (EMHC). This merger aimed to provide medical transportation for the greater Memphis community and bring new resources into the area to grow the companies’ capabilities. Both the companies brought the new & existing team members into their employee-ownership structure and support them to focus on patient care.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Rotary-wing



• Fixed-wing



By Model



• Community-based



• Hospital-based



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance)



• Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies)



• Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.)



• Reva, Inc.



• IAS Medical, Ltd.



• American Air Ambulance



• PHI Group, Inc. (PHI AirMedical, LLC)



• Life Savers Ambulance Services



• Express Air Medical Transport, LLC



• Lifeguard Air Ambulance Service LLC



