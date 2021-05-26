NioBay Director Appointed Chair of the National Indigenous Economic Development Board

English French

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), a company focused on Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) compatible metals exploration, development and deployment are pleased to congratulate the Company’s colleague and Director, Dawn Madahbee Leach, for her appointment as the new chair of the National Indigenous Economic Development Board (NIEDB). Canada's Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller recently made the appointment.



Ms. Madahbee Leach has been a valued member of the NioBay’s board for three years. Her experience in business, commitment to economic reconciliation, and leadership in supporting Indigenous inclusion in resource development have helped guide NioBay’s management.

Dawn Madahbee Leach is a member of the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation in northeastern Ontario. Other board responsibilities include being a director with Peace Hills Trust. She was the first Indigenous woman in Canada to lead a regional financial lending institution, serving as general manager of the Waubetek Business Development Corporation since 1988.

"Dawn’s leadership at the board table provides us with diverse views and experiences and reminds us all that we seek great local economic benefits within the mining sector. I value her participation with NioBay and congratulate her as the new chair of NIEDB,” stated Serge Savard, Chair of the Board.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay will be a leader in the Environment, Sustainability, Governance and Indigenous inclusion supporting the development of smart mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices. Critical to our success will be the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories we operate. The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnatsh First Nation and a 48% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

