Barbecue is, in many ways, a culinary religion in North America, with the consumption of such food growing every year. The U.S. itself has at least four distinct styles of barbecue: the Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, and Carolina styles. Due to more people turning to this popular cooking style, the North American charcoal market is set to reach $466.6 million by 2030.



This is because throughout the continent, wood chips are being increasingly replaced by charcoal for grilling, barbecuing, and smoking purposes. Compared to wood, charcoal is a cleaner fuel, and it heats up rapidly. Moreover, the heat produced by charcoal is easier to control, whereas cooking with wood chips requires years of mastery. In this regard, the growing adoption of charcoal-fired grills by restaurants, steakhouses, and individuals is a key factor affecting the North American charcoal market.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a major part of the U.S. and Canada’s economies, including restaurants and factories, was shut down. This drastically hurt the North American charcoal market revenue growth, by reducing the demand for this fuel. Moreover, due to the call for social distancing, residents are not hosting get-togethers, which are characterized by a rich barbecuing culture.



In the years to come, the lump charcoal category will keep dominating the North American charcoal market, based on type. Lump charcoal is additive-free, which is why it is preferred over other variants. Additionally, this variant is quick to light up, and it leaves a lower ash content. Further, as it is more responsive toward oxygen, its fire and heat are easier to control in barbecue grills with adjustable air vents. Another reason for the dominance of lump charcoal is its high-volume consumption in metal processing and filtration.



Till now, the U.S. has been the larger contributor to the North American charcoal market, a situation that will remain unchanged at least till the end of this decade. With its roots in the practice of cooking food on an open flame popular among the natives of the continent, barbecue has become one of the dominant culinary philosophies in the U.S. There is no dearth of family restaurants and vintage-style steakhouses that offer grilled and smoked briskets, pork shoulders and butts, bacon, ribs, steaks, lamb chops, chicken, and even seafood, including grilled fish, octopuses, lobsters, and shellfish.



The major companies operating in the North American charcoal market are Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Timber Charcoal Company LLC, Parker Charcoal Company, Duraflame Inc., BOB-Q Charcoal, Kingsford Products Company LLC, The Fogo Charcoal Company, The Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC, B&B Charcoal, and Basques Hardwood Charcoal.

