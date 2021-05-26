Proactive news headlines including PyroGenesis Canada, Energy Fuels, TechX Technologies and CleanSpark

New York , May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) touts new study that shows medical cannabis can reduce opioid use, the progress of its subsidiaries and more in corporate update click here
- Noble Capital raises rating on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) to Outperform, citing value of Rare Earth Element program click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) joins research project to develop silicon-based materials for lithium-ion batteries click here
- Fireweed Zinc Ltd (CVE:FWZ) (OTCMKTS:FWEDF) (FRA:20F) set to start 2021 exploration at its Macmillan Pass Property in the Yukon click here
- Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:GLDF) embarks on drilling at the Ryuo mine prospect in Hokkaido click here
- Aftermath Silver Ltd (CVE:AAG) (OTCQB:AAGFF) completes acquisition of remaining 20% of Cachinal silver project in Chile click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) becomes the official esports tournament provider of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) announces early-bird purchase incentive for its next-generation Binovi Touch Elite click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) says Q1 revenue increased by double-digits year-over-year click here
- Klondike Gold Corp (CVE:KG) (OTCPINK:KDKGF) (FRA:LBDP) identifies visible gold with second hole at Lone Star Zone drilling click here
- Electric Royalties Ltd (CVE:ELEC) (OTCMKTS:ELECF) renegotiates its LOI with Sprott Streaming for the Globex Mining MTM royalty acquisition click here
- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) acquires fiat-to-crypto start Mobilum OÜ in C$16M stock deal click here
- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) completes purchase of six-acre property which houses ATL Data Centers and the data center building click here
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) says VAL-083 treatment arm in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme has now been activated in 15 US sites click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) sees its relationship with TELUS bloom into a lucrative multi-year direct reseller deal click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (FRA:GPE) (OTCQB:GRSLF) reports near-surface drill results from Plomosas Mine Area in Mexico click here
- Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG) (OTCMKTS:GRLVF) unveils new drill results from Carrickittle prospect showing 'meaningful' zinc-lead mineralization at PG West click here
- Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) (OTCPINK:PACXF) (FRA:2NKM) kicks off surface exploration at Red Lake project in Ontario to generate drill targets click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) announces record 1Q revenue on first Koolyanobbing royalty payment click here
- Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF) welcomes the passing of Bill C-218, The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, on second reading at the Canadian Senate click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQX:BNCHF) (FRA:87CA) mobilizing crew for its Lawyers Gold-Silver Project in preparation for 2021 work program click here
- Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) projects record revenues and margins for its second quarter following Redesca launch click here
- Else Nutrition Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABY) (FRA:0YL) to launch plant-based toddler nutrition at Associated Food Stores click here
- Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FRA:4NPB) hires Zonge International for more IP survey work at Majuba Hill click here
