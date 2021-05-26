New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Smart Beds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075834/?utm_source=GNW



Healthcare Smart Beds Market Growth & Trends



The global healthcare smart beds market size is expected to reach USD 740.6 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. Hospital beds are the most utilized component in hospitals. Patients spend extended periods of time on these beds, which makes it vital for hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings to ensure the quality and comfort of these beds in order to aid the fast recovery of patients. The introduction and incorporation of smart technologies in hospital beds in recent years have greatly assisted nursing and healthcare staff in recording, monitoring, and analyzing minute details of the patients’ health for effective patient care.



There has been a rising demand for precise and rapid medical care across the globe and early detection of any changes in vital signs is crucial for the proper monitoring of the patient.These medical smart beds are becoming an important resource in assisting medical teams for the continuous monitoring of patients and numerous studies have shown their efficacy in healthcare settings.



A recent study conducted by Harvard Medical School highlighted that the use of smart beds could help in reducing code blue events by 86% and as a result, this reduces the average stay of ICU patients who have been transferred from the surgical unit by 45%.



With the rising demand for comfort in hospitals, increasing healthcare expenditure, and emerging technological advancements, the demand for smart beds is also rising across the healthcare sector.Smart beds are integrated with sensors and control panels that monitor and relay the vitals of patients for timely intervention.



Home healthcare has been gaining significant traction across the globe as it helps save considerable costs for patients.A majority of the cost of hospital treatments is associated with high-quality facilities and amenities at the hospitals.



This is driving families of patients with chronic illnesses to invest in smart beds so that they can take care of the patients from the comfort of their own homes without any additional cost.



Companies are introducing new innovative products to address the evolving needs of hospitals and gain a competitive edge over other manufacturers.For instance, in October 2020, Stryker launched a new smart bed called ProCuity, which is a completely wireless hospital bed with a number of smart patient monitoring features.



ProCuity has been incorporated with Stryker’s Secure Connect technology, which helps in providing a wireless method to connect to nurse call systems.The nurse call system helps in streaming parameters such as bed configuration, exit alarms, the position of side rails, and movement to hospital information systems (HIS).



This helps in keeping a note of all important readings and observe the changes.



Healthcare Smart Beds Market Report Highlights

• By application, the hospitals segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue as well as volume from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising incidences of in-patient admissions due to chronic ailments, such as cancer, kidney failure, and heart diseases

• In terms of revenue, North America dominated the market by accounting for over 55.0% share in 2020. This is attributed to the augmented usage of healthcare smart beds in acute care or long-term care facilities

• Europe is projected to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing demand for better healthcare among the aging population and growing investment in smart technologies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075834/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________