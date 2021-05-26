Green Builder Media and Building Industry Luminary Sam Rashkin Announce Next Workshop Series for Housing 2.0

Lake City, Colo., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready to harness the upside of a titanic transformation in the housing industry and reap financial rewards for building the highest quality homes? Join Green Builder Media and Sam Rashkin on June 3 for the kickoff of the next set of workshops based on Rashkin’s proven Housing 2.0 model.

The five-part workshop series will present a framework for building professionals to extract 25% to 65% cost savings for every new home built. This includes three-hour virtual workshops offered over five weeks. Here are the dates for this series: June 3, 10, 17, 24, and July 1.

Participants get a copy of Rashkin’s Housing 2.0: Home is Where Life Happens book and the opportunity to participate in action groups, which are small, collaborative groups that meet quarterly to optimize the Housing 2.0 framework, apply it to actual projects, and share results, with the goal of enhancing participants’ business results.

The program also includes ongoing courses by industry influencers and subject matter experts. These are designed to provide supplementary information and expand on the Housing 2.0 fundamentals offered in one-hour virtual courses:

Course 1: Preparing for Disruption

Course 2: Demystifying Zero

Course 3: Healthy Homes

Course 4: Disruptive Technologies

Course 5: Biophilic Design

Course 6: Housing 2.0 case studies and lessons learned

The first five-part workshop just ended. Participants included representatives from leading builders like Meritage Homes, Richmond America, Thrive Homes, and Mandalay Homes. Here’s what a couple of participants had to say about the program:

"I just completed your Housing 2.0 workshop. I found the workshop to be fantastic. Extremely informative, well organized, and educational. My background comes from larger builders where knowledge about health, energy, sustainability, etc. was not that important at the time. Thanks a lot for the opportunity to participate in the workshops. I look forward to attending more of them in the future. Again, very well done." —Doyle Dudley, Director of Purchasing, Thrive Home Builder

"The bottom line for me is: We had created what we thought was a great development in, but we were able to make it even better because of what we learned in the Housing 2.0 program. I'm excited to apply what we learned to the development projects we're just beginning." —Nick Lerek, Darlington & Associates LLC, Santa Fe area developer

To learn more about the program, including detailed course information, visit the Housing 2.0 website or contact Sara Gutterman at sara.gutterman@greenbuildermedia.com. You can also sign up for Green Builder Media’s free weekly e-newsletter for Housing 2.0 updates.

The Housing 2.0 program is made possible by Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Trane, Huber, and TopBuild.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

About Sam Rashkin

Rashkin is known for his accomplishments as national director of voluntary labeling programs for the housing industry that have led to more than two million certified high-performance ENERGY STAR and Zero Energy Ready Homes. During his 20-plus years as a licensed architect, he specialized in energy-efficient design and completed over 100 residential projects. He has served on national Steering Committees for USGBC’s LEED for Homes, Green Builder Media’s Green Builder Guidelines, EPA’s Water Sense label, and EPA’s Indoor airPLUS label. Rashkin is the author of a book titled Retooling the U.S. Housing Industry: How It Got Here, Why It’s Broken, and How to Fix It that helps builders prepare for housing industry disruption looming ahead. He has brought lessons from his book to hundreds of housing executives, particularly production builders, across the country with workshops and collaborative meetings.

