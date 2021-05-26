Comic-Con Museum Hosting d4: Tabletop Creative Conference June 5-6, 2021

San Diego, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego's Comic-Con Museum invites tabletop gaming enthusiasts from around the world to meet online for d4: Tabletop Creative Conference. This virtual conference will be held June 5-6, 2021 on the Comic-Con Museum YouTube channel.

“Tabletop gaming brings people together and while we still can’t gather in-person for this conference, we are excited to provide those in the tabletop game industry and those interested in the industry the opportunity to convene virtually to get involved in the process behind creating games and learn more about the skills needed to get games published,” said Eddie Ibrahim, Senior Director of Programming. “Hosting this conference expands on our offerings and aligns with our mission of promoting and supporting areas of popular art that might otherwise not receive the attention they deserve.”

The conference will bring creators from across the tabletop gaming community together for this two-day event that will feature recorded panel topics as well as special guest speakers covering a range of topics including:

Design: The creation of play patterns, artwork and graphics that elevate the gaming experience.

Development: Encompassing testing and improvement of games towards publication.

Discuss: Marketing and media in the Tabletop game space, from podcasts to promotion and everything in between.

Discovery: An emphasis on helping players and publishers identify emerging trends and hot new games that define the future of the hobby.

In addition to the wide range of topical discussions with well-known figures in the gaming industry, d4 will also include a unique opportunity for established and aspiring game creators to pitch their concepts, designs and ideas to a panel of experts who will provide feedback on the game itself as well as the quality of the pitch. Feedback will focus on helping designers develop and better discuss their ideas. The Game Pitch Review will be broadcast live for those who register to participate.

A few of the special guest speakers include Tanya DePass (creative director, Motherlands RPG), B Dave Walters (lead developer, Into The Motherlands RPG), Becca Scott (host, Good Times Society), Ivan Van Norman (head of development, Darrington Press), Gabe Hicks (game designer, Roll20), Eric Lang (game designer, Marvel United), Tanya Thompson (director, global product acquisitions, Hasbro), Damon Saddler (key lead designer, Mattel) and more.

In 2020, the Comic-Con Museum was awarded a grant from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host a conference in recognition of the cultural and educational value of tabletop gaming while also providing insight into the development of games we all love - d4: Tabletop Creative Conference was created. This grant will help defray some of the costs associated with the conference.

The Comic-Con Museum, which is the most notable new museum addition to San Diego’s Balboa Park in years, will feature 25,000 square feet of space for rotating exhibits, including a theater and presentation space; a year-round schedule of programs and experiences such as panels; creator meet-and-greets, experiential cinema, watch parties, eSports, cosplay shows, concerts and more.

For more information or to register for the Game Pitch Review visit, www.comic-con.org/museum/d4-tabletop-creative-conference

ABOUT THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM

The Comic-Con Museum celebrates the ongoing contributions of comics and popular art forms. It is a division of the San Diego Comic Convention, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces globally recognized comics and popular arts conventions and events. Located in San Diego, California, the Museum is already offering online programming as it prepares to open its physical location. The Museum’s programming is inspired by the success of the Comic-Con convention and the mission of San Diego Comic Convention to expand awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular arts. This will be accomplished through rotating immersive exhibits, theater presentations, and educational programming. The Museum’s activities are designed to be participatory and to reflect the accessible and inclusive spirit of Comic-Con with programming for both day and evening hours. www.comic-con.org/museum

