ATTO Boosts the Performance/Utility Advantage of their FastFrame™ 3 SmartNICs with Release of ATTO 360™ Tuning Software Version 3

AMHERST, N.Y., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, has elevated the utility of their FastFrame™ 3 Smart Ethernet Adapters with the release of ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software version 3.



ATTO Ethernet products are the fastest in the industry for unstructured data applications, block data and file access across the widest range of operating systems. Testing has shown that ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs running ATTO 360 can improve performance up to 30% depending on the workflow and operating system.

ATTO 360 Software is a tool for optimizing and maintaining Ethernet networks designed exclusively for ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs. Featuring one-click tuning profiles and utilizing intelligence to automatically analyze performance metrics, 360 gives every user the ability to easily tune a network for the absolute best performance possible.

Available now, version 3 of ATTO 360 adds support for Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA), simplifying the setup and configuration of this new advanced technology. In addition to the profiles from prior versions, ATTO 360 version 3 includes three new ATTO profiles for NVMe-over-Fabrics, iSER, and NFS over RDMA, plus a new Dell® OneFS profile for NFS over RDMA. New diagnostics capabilities and a new metrics dashboard round out the update.

“We’ve been on a roll adding features and capabilities to our SmartNICs through ATTO 360, and the industry is responding,” said Timothy J. Klein president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Nobody else offers an Ethernet network performance package like this.”

ATTO FastFrame N311, N312, N322, N351, N352 Smart Ethernet Adapters, ATTO ThunderLink® N3-3102, N3-3102T and NS-3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 adapters used end-to-end with ATTO 360 v3 equals the market’s highest level of performance possible for Ethernet storage connectivity.

Download ATTO 360 for macOS, Linux and Windows directly from www.atto.com.

Watch this video to see what FastFrame and 360 can do.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value-Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host and network adapters, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

