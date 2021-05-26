Affinion Probate specialises in obtaining a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration for families at a difficult time in their life

Birmingham, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term ‘Probate’ refers to a legal document that proves to the asset holders that they’re discharging the assets to authorised individuals. If there is a valid Will it is called a ‘Grant of Probate’ and if there is no valid Will it is called ‘Letters of Administration’. Without either of these, the deceased’s property cannot be sold and their financial assets cannot be accessed.

Affinion Probate is a leading company specialising in obtaining a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration, and often manage to deliver this at a lower price (at a fixed rate with no hidden fees) and much faster than traditional Probate providers.

You can have complete confidence in quality of Affinion’s service, as they are a proud Trustpilot partner and at the time of writing they have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the site thanks to the many reviews of previous happy clients. To find out how they can help you after a bereavement, please visit affinionprobate.co.uk.

Making a complex process easy

Affinion Probate handle the complicated process of obtaining a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration with great skill, drawing on their experience to give you a speedy and first-class service. To begin with, you will chat to an expert consultant and answer a few simple questions to get the ball rolling. The rest of the process is handled by a case manager and carried out by experienced Probate consultants, paralegals and qualified solicitors who will:

Check the validity of the Will or apply the Rules of Intestacy if there is no Will

Complete the Probate application form

Prepare the Statement of Truth required to be signed by the executors and administrators

Complete Inheritance Tax forms and calculate any related liability

Claim applicable reliefs from HMRC

Obtain the Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration

Once the Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration have been obtained (which takes approximately 30 working days), Affinion will get in touch with you to arrange next working day delivery to your home address.

Helping you through tough times

The Affinion Probate team understands how overwhelming it can be trying to sort out legal matters and paperwork while grieving over a loved one, which is why they do everything they can to take some weight off your shoulders. They are efficient, knowledgeable and experienced, and they actually take the time to understand your personal circumstances and priorities.

Your dedicated case manager will make the entire experience as stress-free as possible by removing the burdens of the application process from you. By trusting them to handle the whole process, you can save time and energy during a difficult time, safe in the knowledge that the process will be completed quickly and accurately.

Affinion Probate really does care about every one of its clients, and there is even a free practical bereavement support service for those in need of extra support. What’s more, Affinion donates 10% of all profits to UK Charities like the British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer’s Society.

More information

Affinion Probate provides a range of professional probate and estate administration services, plus a bereavement service that offers free guidance on the practical matters that need to be considered after the loss of a loved one.

To find out more about Affinion Probate as a company, you can go to https://www.affinionprobate.co.uk/about-us/. If you have an inquiry, you can get in touch by emailing info@affinionprobate.co.uk or calling 0330 555 8000.

https://thenewsfront.com/affinion-probate-specialises-in-obtaining-a-grant-of-probate-or-letters-of-administration-for-families-at-a-difficult-time-in-their-life/