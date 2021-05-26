RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan’s Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 26, 2021 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).
The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 317,262,819; representing 46.66% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.
Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated April 9, 2021 was elected as a Trustee. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the ten Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Withheld
|%
|Bonnie Brooks, C.M.
|127,478,566
|86.44%
|20,001,152
|13.56%
|Richard Dansereau
|136,645,495
|92.65%
|10,834,223
|7.35%
|Janice Fukakusa
|144,284,507
|97.83%
|3,195,211
|2.17%
|Jonathan Gitlin
|142,295,458
|96.48%
|5,184,260
|3.52%
|Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont.
|127,147,722
|86.21%
|20,331,996
|13.79%
|Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O.Ont.
|139,505,960
|94.59%
|7,972,758
|5.41%
|Jane Marshall
|136,531,667
|92.58%
|10,948,051
|7.42%
|Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C.
|136,017,766
|92.23%
|11,461,952
|7.77%
|Siim A. Vanaselja
|127,363,601
|86.36%
|20,115,117
|13.64%
|Charles M. Winograd
|143,823,391
|97.52%
|3,656,327
|2.48%
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Withheld
|%
|145,501,089
|98.28%
|2,548,174
|1.72%
Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote
The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was not approved as follows:
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Against
|%
|35,571,103
|24.12%
|111,907,613
|75.88%
The Board of Trustees notes the unsatisfactory result received on the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation. The Board takes the views of unitholders seriously and will continue to expand its engagement with unitholders and take unitholder feedback into consideration for future decisions. Consistent with our approach to say-on-pay, we will disclose to unitholders as soon as practicable, and no later than six months from today, a summary of feedback received and any changes to the executive compensation programs made or anticipated.
About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2021, our portfolio is comprised of 223 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.0 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 15 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.