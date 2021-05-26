RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan’s Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 26, 2021 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).



The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 317,262,819; representing 46.66% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.

Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated April 9, 2021 was elected as a Trustee. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the ten Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Bonnie Brooks, C.M. 127,478,566 86.44% 20,001,152 13.56% Richard Dansereau 136,645,495 92.65% 10,834,223 7.35% Janice Fukakusa 144,284,507 97.83% 3,195,211 2.17% Jonathan Gitlin 142,295,458 96.48% 5,184,260 3.52% Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont. 127,147,722 86.21% 20,331,996 13.79% Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O.Ont. 139,505,960 94.59% 7,972,758 5.41% Jane Marshall 136,531,667 92.58% 10,948,051 7.42% Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C. 136,017,766 92.23% 11,461,952 7.77% Siim A. Vanaselja 127,363,601 86.36% 20,115,117 13.64% Charles M. Winograd 143,823,391 97.52% 3,656,327 2.48%

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % 145,501,089 98.28% 2,548,174 1.72%

Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote

The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was not approved as follows:

Votes

For % Votes

Against % 35,571,103 24.12% 111,907,613 75.88%

The Board of Trustees notes the unsatisfactory result received on the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation. The Board takes the views of unitholders seriously and will continue to expand its engagement with unitholders and take unitholder feedback into consideration for future decisions. Consistent with our approach to say-on-pay, we will disclose to unitholders as soon as practicable, and no later than six months from today, a summary of feedback received and any changes to the executive compensation programs made or anticipated.