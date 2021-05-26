“Pets, Kids and The New Normal”: Trupanion Hosts a NEW Webinar to Ease High Anxiety For Pet Owners Returning to Work, and Their Pets Left at Home

Seattle, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host a webinar aimed at easing pet owners' concerns about going back to work while leaving their pets at home. The live session takes place on Thursday, May 27th at 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST.



With the pandemic coming to an end, and America getting back to work, pet owners and their pets need reassurance that “everything will be ok.” You’ve been together all day long for months, with new habits and behaviors forming between Zoom calls and desk-top marathons. Your cat loves snuggling on your lap while you pound away at your keyboard, and your dog really likes the security of resting at your feet, and you like it too.

But, all good things must come to an end, and that’s not always an easy thing to do. That’s why Trupanion is assembling an all-star panel of animal, and human behavior experts to work through:

Transitioning back to work/school

Easing the stress on the family

Recognizing your own feelings of guilt and abandonment

Sensing your pet’s distress signals





Aimed at providing proven tips and information with sought after advice from respected veterinarians and a clinical psychologist, pet owners will also learn how to:

Plan for re-entry

Correct unwanted behaviors

Know when to call your veterinary professional





Please help Trupanion spread the word about this valuable, fun, and informative virtual gathering for pet lovers everywhere, who are just a little bit nervous about the new normal we must all face together.

WHO: Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Chief Veterinary Officer at Trupanion and, Founder of MightyVet, Carrie Jurney, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), CCFP, The president of Not One More Vet and Founder of Jurney Veterinary Neurology, Dr. Valli Parthasarathy, Ph.D., DVM, DACVB, Founder and Veterinary Behavior Resident at Synergy Behavior Solutions, Dr. Sally Broder, Psy.D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist.

WHAT: A FREE webinar hosted by Trupanion to ease anxiety amongst pets and their owners as they head back to work.

WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST.

WHERE: Webinar to be streamed via Facebook Live at Trupanion : https://www.facebook.com/Trupanion/

For additional information visit: https://trupanion.com/webinars/pets-kids-new-normal

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Michael Nank

michael.nank@trupanion.com

206.436.9825



