Alector to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Frontotemporal Dementia on June 11, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader event focused on frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN) on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The agenda will include an overview of FTD-GRN and underlying pathophysiology, clinical endpoints, and the role of disease-relevant biomarkers that can inform the development of novel therapies for FTD-GRN. Alector management will also provide an overview of the ongoing development program for AL001 in FTD-GRN.

The program will feature presentations from renowned neurology key opinion leaders, including:

Henrik Zetterberg, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor, Neurochemistry, University of Gothenburg, Sweden & University College London, UK

Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurochemistry, Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden

MRC Clinician Scientist, University College London, UK

Honorary Consultant Neurologist, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About AL001

AL001 is a wholly owned, investigational human monoclonal antibody designed to modulate progranulin, a key regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, including FTD, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. AL001 aims to increase the level of progranulin in humans by inhibiting a progranulin degradation mechanism.

AL001 has received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of FTD and Fast Track designation for the treatment of FTD-GRN from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

FTD is a rapidly progressing and severe form of dementia found most frequently in people less than 65 years old at the time of diagnosis. It affects 50,000 to 60,000 people in the United States and roughly 110,000 in the European Union. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments options for FTD.

There are multiple heritable forms of FTD. In one form, FTD-GRN, people have a mutation in the progranulin gene. This population represents 5% to 10% of all people with FTD. Mutations in a single copy of progranulin gene (GRN) leads to a 50% or greater decrease in the level of progranulin and invariably leads to development of FTD. In another form, FTD-C9orf72, people with mutations in the C9orf72 gene can develop FTD. FTD-C9orf72 is associated with abnormal accumulation of the protein TDP-43, which is also a hallmark pathology found in FTD-GRN.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

