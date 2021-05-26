Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL Study Evaluating TMB-001 in Congenital Ichthyosis

- Company plans to ask for end-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA by end of 2021 -



Basking Ridge, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it is completing patient enrollment in the Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001, a topical pharmaceutical composition of isotretinoin, in patients with moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis (CI) on May 31, 2021 in order to move forward with Phase 3 trial planning.

“Based on the positive safety and efficacy data from our unblinded Phase 2a program and feedback from investigators in our Phase 2b CONTROL study on the results achieved in many of the 35 enrolled subjects, we feel we are in a strong position to end enrollment early (trial originally planned for 45 subjects) so that we can prepare for our pivotal Phase 3 study, starting by requesting end of Phase 2 meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and global health authorities in the near future,” said Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Timber. “People living with CI have significant unmet treatment needs and we are taking this step in a continued effort to advance the development of TMB-001 as quickly as possible for this rare orphan disease community.”

CI is a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders that lead to dry, thickened, and scaling skin. People living with CI may have limited range of motion, chronic itching, an inability to sweat normally, high risk of secondary infections, and impaired eyesight or hearing. The management of CI is a life-long endeavor, which remains largely symptomatic and commonly focused on reducing scaling and/or skin lubrication with both systemic and topical treatments.

In 2018, the FDA awarded TMB-001 a $1.5 million grant to support Phase 2a and Phase 2b clinical trials through its Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grant program. Timber expects to announce top line results from the Phase 2b CONTROL study in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is planning for an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA by the end of the year.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com

