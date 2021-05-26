Acuity Brands To Host Investor Day 2021 and Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on July 1, 2021

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, July 1st, at 7:00 a.m. (ET) to be followed by an extended virtual investor update at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the event alongside the leadership team and senior operations executives.



Registration for the event will open on June 1, 2021. Registration and information about the event will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com. You can also reach out to the investor relations team with any question by emailing investorrelations@acuitybrands.com.

A replay of the event, along with a transcript, will be posted to the Investor Relations site shortly after the event ends and will be archived on the site.

To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the Company's website. Acuity Brands uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Acuity Brands is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services.

Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Investor Contact:

Charlotte McLaughlin

investorrelations@acuitybrands.com