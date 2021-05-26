UPDATE – 3Gtms Pacejet Transportation Planning Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

SHELTON, Conn., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) and multi-carrier shipping solutions, today announced that Pacejet Transportation Planning has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations make their shipping operations more efficient and cost-effective by evaluating consolidation opportunities.



"We are excited to help NetSuite customers further increase the efficiency of their supply chains,” said Ron Lee, CTO, Pacejet a division of 3Gtms. “The Pacejet Transportation Planning SuiteApp will dramatically reduce costs and improve operations for our joint customers.”

With the Pacejet Transportation Planning SuiteApp, customers can now focus on fewer shipments by automatically combining orders with similar ship-to locations, delivery windows and weights. The SuiteApp will also assign the optimal transportation mode and carrier for each shipment via a combined network of parcel, less-than-truckload, and 3PL service providers, helping customers save on costs.

“Managing shipping logistics can be a very costly and inefficient process,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust supply chain features and can help NetSuite customers get their products in the hands of customers quickly and cost-effectively.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and unlock further growth for NetSuite customers.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml.

About 3Gtms

3Gtms is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. We arm our customers with transportation management and multi-carrier shipping resources that scale, flex, and evolve to grow their business. No matter the market, industry, or transportation model, 3G puts our customers in control of their supply chain today and for all the tomorrows to come. 3Gtms.com. Pacejet.com

