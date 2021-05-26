LEGACY FOOD COMPANY, INC. RECALLS BEEF JERKY PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED INGREDIENT

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 – Legacy Food Company, Inc., a Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 67,895 pounds of beef jerky due to misbranding and an undeclared ingredient, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains sesame oil, which is not declared on the product label.







The beef jerky items were produced on various dates from July 20, 2020 through May 14, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:







10-lb. packages containing “N4 Vua Kho Bo Curry Beef Jerky.”



10-lb. packages containing “N8 Vua Kho Bo Flank Steak Beef Jerky Fish Sauce.”



10-lb. packages containing “N9 Vua Kho Bo House Special Beef Jerky Fish Sauce.”



10-lb. packages containing “Vua Kho Bo Hot Beef Jerky.”



10-lb. packages containing “Hot Peppered Beef Jerky.”



16-oz packages containing “Formosa Brand Hot Peppered Beef Jerky.”



The 10-lb products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 8256” and the 16-oz product listed above bears establishment number “EST 2446” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold online and shipped to retail stores in California. The 10-lb products are sold in bulk packaging and were removed from their original packaging and repackaged and relabeled for online sales. Retail stores remove the products from their original packaging and display them in bins for sale.







The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities when it was determined that the labels did not accurately list all sub-ingredients.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.







Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tony Kan, President/CEO, Legacy Food Company, at (909) 244-0865. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kevin Yang, Office Manager, Legacy Food Company, at (909) 244-0865.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.







