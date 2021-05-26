Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

BRASELTON, Ga., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF) ("FOX" or the “Company”) today announced management will be presenting at the Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.



About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Vivek Bhakuni

Director of Investor Relations and Business Development

706-471-5241

vbhakuni@ridefox.com