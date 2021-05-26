Local Product Search Engine SokoLocal Hits One Million Products in Cities Across North America

CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just a short time after launching SokoLocal, a product search engine designed to make supporting and shopping local easier, is proud to announce its latest milestone, reaching more than one million product listings on the platform. SokoLocal, created and developed by MQLabs, a Calgary-based technology company, launched last month and has since grown a strong presence in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Toronto as well as an additional 23 cities across North America.



Featuring products from local vendors, SokoLocal allows consumers to search, browse, compare local prices and purchase their favourite products online directly from the retailers. Since launch, the online marketplace has seen significant growth and popularity in its Alberta markets and is pleased to continue to offer their services to new locations as they expand their reach, most recently to cities in Manitoba and Ontario and the United States with Austin, Texas. Now, with more than one million products available, there is no shortage of selection or accessibility to a wide variety of local products.

“We started SokoLocal to help better connect shoppers with local businesses,” said Nikhil Sonpal, Founder, MQLabs. “The interest and growth we have seen in the last month, including cataloguing more than one million product listings on SokoLocal, is made possible because of the passion people have for supporting the communities in which they live, solidifying the need for this type of innovation. With SokoLocal, we have managed to streamline that process helping businesses and consumers alike, which is something we are very proud of.”

Small businesses comprise a substantial 98.2 per cent of all Canadian companies. Supporting these businesses is a vital step in creating new opportunities within local communities. Over the last year in particular, small businesses have been met with unprecedented challenges and have been struggling to stay afloat among giant competitors with international backing. By offering a platform that allows small businesses to increase their visibility and connect with shoppers in their area and around North America, SokoLocal aims to revitalise local economies and direct sales to those who need it most.

SokoLocal now proudly lists more than one million products from more than 650 local businesses, with additional cities across North America currently in development. The SokoLocal app is available for Apple iOS and Android devices.

For more information, to browse local products, or have a local business added to the directory, visit sokolocal.com.

About MQLabs

MQLabs is a small Calgary based start-up with big ideas, creative staff and innovative aspirations to improve our digital experiences. Our mission is to deliver innovative, creative and thoughtful products and experiences that enhance your interaction with the digital world.

