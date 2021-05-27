Los Angeles, USA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Advances with a Heightened R&D, Expected Entry of Several Novel Therapies, and Inclined Interest of Pharma Companies | DelveInsight

Levoketoconazole is expected to emerge as a potential therapy owing to its novelty and oral RoA, thus expected to gain maximum Cushing's Syndrome patient pool.



DelveInsight's 'Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Insights' report offers a detailed picture of the emerging therapies expected to enter the Cushing's Syndrome market along with detailed coverage of the pipeline therapies under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Cushing's Syndrome domain.

Some of the key highlights of the Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline report:

Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 10+ key players and 10+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Cushing's Syndrome pipeline comprises Relacorilant (Corcept Therapeutics), Levoketoconazole (Strongbridge Biopharma), CRN-04894 (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), and several others expected to get launched in the next decade.

Some of the key companies developing therapies for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals; Corcept Therapeutics; Strongbridge Biopharma; Orphagen Pharmaceuticals; AstraZeneca; Sparrow Pharmaceuticals; and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Out of all the emerging therapies, Levoketoconazole ((Strongbridge Biopharma) is expected to capture the maximum patient pool. Levoketoconazole is a novel oral steroidogenesis inhibitor. It has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's Syndrome.

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor that does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. The drug is currently in phase 3 of the development stage for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome.

is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor that does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. The drug is currently in phase 3 of the development stage for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome. Roscovitine, or seliciclib, is an oral anticancer agent, acting as an inhibitor of the cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) family. The drug is currently in phase 2 of the development stage for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome.

Cushing's Syndrome, also known as hypercortisolism, is a rare hormonal disorder caused by prolonged exposure of the body's tissues to high levels of the hormone cortisol. It mostly affects people of age group aged 20 to 50. The condition can be further divided into two categories, namely, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-dependent and ACTH-independent.

Symptoms of Cushing's Syndrome include weight gain, thin arms and legs, a round face, increased fat around the base of the neck, fatty hump between the shoulders, easy bruising, and so on.

Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA CRN-04894 Crinetics

Pharmaceuticals Phase I Melanocortin type 2 receptor antagonists Oral Relacorilant Corcept Therapeutics Phase III Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists Oral Levoketoconazole Strongbridge

Biopharma Preregistration 14-alpha demethylase inhibitors; Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase inhibitors Oral Seliciclib Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 and 2 inhibitors Oral

Cushing's Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment

The Cushing's syndrome Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhalation

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

11-beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 inhibitors

Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase inhibitors

Melanocortin type 2 receptor antagonists

Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 and 2 inhibitors

By Targets

Melanocortin type 2 receptor

Multiple Kinase

11-beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1

Glucocorticoid receptor

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals; Corcept Therapeutics; Strongbridge Biopharma; Orphagen Pharmaceuticals; AstraZeneca; Sparrow Pharmaceuticals; and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: CRN-04894; Relacorilant; Levoketoconazole; OR 907; AZD 4017; SPI-62; and Seliciclib among others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Cushing's Syndrome Overview 3 Cushing's Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns 4 Cushing's Syndrome – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 5 Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 In-depth Commercial Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Assessment 7 Cushing's Syndrome Collaboration Deals 8 Late Stage Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 9 Mid-Stage Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase II) 10 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products 11 Dormant Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products 13 Cushing's Syndrome Discontinued Products 14 Cushing's Syndrome Key Companies 15 Cushing's Syndrome Key Products 16 Cushing's Syndrome Dormant and Discontinued Products 17 Cushing's Syndrome Unmet Needs 18 Cushing's Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers 20 Cushing's Syndrome Future Perspectives and Conclusion 21 Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Analyst Views 22 Appendix

