Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (“Singular Genomics”), a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,200,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Singular Genomics. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Singular Genomics, are expected to be $224.4 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “OMIC” on May 27, 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Singular Genomics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,530,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank is also acting as a book-running manager.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering became effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; and UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. The Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of Singular Genomics’ products in development and Singular Genomics’ core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and scale. Singular Genomics’ first integrated solution is targeted at the NGS market and comprises an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits, which Singular Genomics refers to collectively as the G4 Integrated Solution. A second integrated solution in development comprises an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits, which Singular Genomics refers to collectively as the PX Integrated Solution. The PX Integrated Solution combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the terms of the public offering and the expected trading commencement and closing dates. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Singular Genomics, including, without limitation, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus included in the registration statement in the form last filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These and other risks are also described in other documents that Singular Genomics subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Singular Genomics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

