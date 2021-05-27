Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Ex-dividend today

The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be quoted ex-dividend NOK 2.00 per share as of today, 27 May 2021.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Bergen, NORWAY
