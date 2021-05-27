English French

DASSAULT SYSTEMES FIVE-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT

ON JULY 7, 2021



Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, May 27, 2021 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces that the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2021 decided to split the par value of the Dassault Systèmes’ share by five. This decision follows the increase in the share price from €73.77 to €166.15 between December 31, 2015 and December 31, 2020 (i.e. an increase of 125%).

Bernard Charles, Dassault Systèmes’ Vice chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The five-for-one stock split reflects our conviction in Dassault Systèmes’ strong growth outlook. We are well positioned for the future with a $100 billion potential addressable market driven by our ambitions to apply systematic “virtual twin experience” to all manufacturing industries we serve as well as health, and infrastructure projects. The platformization is a game changer for sustainable innovation as it enables end-to-end life cycle predictions and assessments across all three major sectors of the economy.”

“The stock split will promote diversification of our investor base by enhancing liquidity and accessibility, ultimately allowing greater participation in Dassault Systèmes’ future growth.”

The Board of Directors held on the same day decided that the stock split will be effective on July 7, 2021 (at the opening of the financial market). Thus:

for all former shares of €0.50 par value held as of July 7, the shareholders will receive five new shares of €0.10 par value each and the total number of shares comprising the capital will be multiplied by five,





the Dassault Systèmes share will trade on the basis of the opening price of July 7, 2021 divided by five.





This operation will be carried out without any formalities or costs for Dassault Systèmes shareholders and will have no impact on their rights.

About Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating 'virtual experience twins' of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.

Dassault Systèmes' 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.

