Election of the Management Board of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA AS

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA informs that on May 26, 2021 the Council has elected the Management Board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA with the term of office beginning on May 30, 2021. The Management Board is elected for a three-year period.

As members of the Management Board are re-elected: Stefan Jugel, Ingo Bleier and Ģirts Vēveris. On the Management Board newly elected is current financial director of the company – Martins Blaus (enclosed CV). Mr Blaus will overlook finance, accounting and controlling segments of the company. Martins Blaus does not own shares of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS.

The Council re-elected Stefan Jugel as the Chairman of the Management Board.





The Management Board of VALMIERA STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA AS has been elected, as the term of office of the current Board ends on May 29, 2021.





