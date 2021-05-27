Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Dublin, IRELAND

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 May 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2021, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$10.5 million at 31 March 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.


All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)


   Three months ended  
31 March 2021
$’000		Three months ended  
31 March 2020
$’000		  
       
Revenue      
Oil and natural gas revenue  21  
   21  
       
Expenses      
Exploration and evaluation expenses  (40)(38)  
Production and operating expenses  -(2)  
General and administrative expenses  (466)(403)  
Share based compensation  (565)-  
Foreign exchange loss  (155)(28)  
   (1,226)(471)  
       
Results from operating activities  (1,224)(470)  
       
Fair value gain – warrant  -110  
       
Finance income  114  
Finance expense  (67)(1,094)  
Net finance expense  (66)(1,080)  
       
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period  (1,290)(1,440)  
       
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:      
       
Equity holders of the company  (1,289)(1,421)  
Non-controlling interests  (1)(19)  
       
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period  (1,290)(1,440)  
       
     
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:    
       
Basic and diluted  ($0.001 cent)($0.001 cent)  


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)


  At 31 March
2021
$’000		At 31 December
2020
$’000
    
Assets   
Non-current assets   
Exploration and evaluation assets 40,18640,444
Property, plant and equipment 34
Trade and other receivables 2323
Restricted cash 2,3252,429
  42,53742,900
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 10,48211,036
Trade and other receivables 160117
  10,64211,153
    
Total assets 53,17954,053
    
Equity and liabilities   
    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent   
Share capital 392,170392,170
Contributed surplus 45,64045,075
Deficit (396,462)(395,173)
  41,34842,072
Non-controlling interests 700701
Total equity 42,04842,773
    
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities   
Decommissioning provision 10,59410,563
  10,59410,563
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 537717
  537717
Total liabilities 11,13111,280
    
Total equity and liabilities 53,17954,053


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


  Three months ended 31 March
  2021
$’000		2020
$’000
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss for the year (1,290)(1,440)
Adjustments for:   
Share based compensation 565-
Depreciation 1-
Fair value gain - warrant -(110)
Net finance expense 661,080
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 15528
Transfer of Canadian working interests (28)-
Change in non-cash working capital:   
(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (43)13
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 24(42)
Net cash used in operating activities (550)(471)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Interest received 114
Exploration and evaluation assets -(36)
Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities 1(22)
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents (549)(493)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (5)(1,033)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 11,03613,066
    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 10,48211,540

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

