Quadient Recognized as an Overall Leader in Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications Management

Paris, May 27, 2021



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has been positioned as an overall leader in the 2021 Aspire Leaderboard™ for Customer Communications Management (CCM) — the fourth year in a row that Quadient has earned the distinction. Additionally, consulting firm Aspire recognized Quadient’s Inspire Suite solution as a leader in the Leaderboard’s sub-grids for Omnichannel Orchestration, Communication Composition and Business Automation.

The Aspire Leaderboard is a CCM vendor positioning grid published by Aspire Customer Communications Services, a consulting firm specializing in CCM and Digital Customer Experience.

“Quadient’s platform modernization, its rebranding into Inspire Flex and the launch of its SaaS CCM offering, Inspire Evolve, are all significant for its customers and partners in that it shifts Quadient’s focus further to self-service, faster implementation and any-prem deployment,” said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO of Aspire. “With the highest net promoter score on the Aspire Leaderboard for the third year in a row and its strong focus on omni-channel orchestration and digital communications, we see Quadient well-positioned for success as it builds out its SaaS platform.”

The Quadient Inspire Suite, made up of Inspire Flex, Inspire Evolve and Inspire Journey, is the only platform in its space that offers CCM and customer experience management solutions with any-prem deployment—on-premise, fully SaaS or hybrid. Quadient Inspire enables organizations to create and deliver personalized, compliant customer communications across all digital and traditional channels from one centralized hub, as well as connecting those communications to comprehensive customer journey maps.

“With the latest development in its Customer Journey Mapping/Exploring, Omnichannel Coordination and Scaler products, as well as its integrations with companies like Kitewheel, Quadient has taken journey orchestration to a new level,” Aspire concluded in its Leaderboard report.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in the Aspire Leaderboard,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Creating, digitalizing and delivering customer communications at scale, including policies, statements, invoices and more, are the foundation of customer engagement. Inspire and Quadient’s other Intelligent Communication Automation solutions are helping businesses manage and automate these communication activities that lie at the heart of their operations.”

The Aspire Leaderboard can be accessed here: www.quadient.com/resources/2021-aspire-leaderboard.

