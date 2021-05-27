Valoe Has Signed a EUR 0.5 Million Cell Supply Agreement

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 27 May 2021 at 9.00 Finnish time

Valoe Oyj has signed a EUR 0.5 million supply agreement for delivering solar cells to Fill Factory s.r.o., a Czech company. The cells will be manufactured at Valoe’s plant in Lithuania, where deliveries to the customer will start immediately. The term of the Agreement is initially one year.

“We tested Valoe’s IBC cells during the beginning of 2021, and we found that Valoe IBC cells suit very well for our PV module applications. We are particularly pleased that we have a European supplier who can deliver us the latest technology components, ”says Jiri Hladik, co-owner and CEO of Fill Factory.

“Fill Factory manufactures precisely such special products where the properties of the IBC cell add the most value to the product. We are pleased that Fill Factory selected Valoe's cells after the test phase, and commenced our cell deliveries to the European market, says Iikka Savisalo, CEO of Valoe.

Fill Factory s.r.o. is a PV module manufacturer based in the Czech Republic focusing on the production of custom-made photovoltaic modules, e.g., for BIPV, urban furniture, street lamps, and industrial applications.

Valoe is an innovative technology company based in Finland that operates in the clean energy business. The company’s objective is to have clean solar electricity available for everyone everywhere. Valoe’s solar module plant is located in Mikkeli, Finland, and the company has an IBC solar cell plant in Vilnius, Lithuania.

