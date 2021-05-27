Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with Iowa power supplier NIMECA

English Danish

North Iowa Municipal Electric Cooperative Association (NIMECA) enters into a long-term agreement to purchase energy from Willow Creek Wind in Butte County, South Dakota, US.



NIMECA, power supplier to 13 municipal utilities in northern Iowa, will offtake power from Ørsted’s Willow Creek Wind in Butte County, which has been operational since September 2020.

“We’re excited to team up with NIMECA to assist them in providing renewable energy to homes, business, factories, and farms in and around their local communities,” said Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore in Ørsted, continuing: “The PPA with NIMECA provides access to clean energy for multiple local municipalities, adding to the diversity of our portfolio and expanding our customer relationships to an important segment of the market.”

“Adding Willow Creek Wind to NIMECA’s generation portfolio helps to diversify our energy supply,” said Greg Fritz, CEO of NIMECA, adding: “We’re pleased to be working with Ørsted to provide our municipal utility members with low-cost, clean energy.”

NIMECA is the seventh establishment to enter into a power purchase agreement with Ørsted Onshore this year.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Kathrine Ejlskov

+ 45 99 55 10 23

katej@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+ 45 99 55 79 96

ir@orsted.dk

Attachment