Matas financial calendar 2021/22

Alleroed, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 02 2021/22
Allerød, 27 May 2021


Financial calendar 2021/22


The updated financial calendar for the 2021/22 financial year is as follows:

29 June 2021Annual general meeting for 2020/21
18 August 2021
18 August 2021		Interim report – Q1 2021/22
Capital markets day
04 November 2021Interim report – Q2 2021/22
07 January 2022Trading update for Q3 2021/22
10 February 2022Interim report – Q3 2021/22
16 May 2022Deadline for the Company’s shareholders to submit in writing requests for specific proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting
1 June 2022Annual report 2021/22
28 June 2022Annual general meeting for 2021/22


For further information, please contact:

Henrik Lund
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +45 30 30 99 08                                                      

