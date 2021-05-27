Matas financial calendar 2021/22

Company announcement no. 02 2021/22
Allerød, 27 May 2021
Financial calendar 2021/22
The updated financial calendar for the 2021/22 financial year is as follows:
|29 June 2021
|Annual general meeting for 2020/21
|18 August 2021
|Interim report – Q1 2021/22
Capital markets day
|04 November 2021
|Interim report – Q2 2021/22
|07 January 2022
|Trading update for Q3 2021/22
|10 February 2022
|Interim report – Q3 2021/22
|16 May 2022
|Deadline for the Company’s shareholders to submit in writing requests for specific proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting
|1 June 2022
|Annual report 2021/22
|28 June 2022
|Annual general meeting for 2021/22
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Lund
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +45 30 30 99 08
