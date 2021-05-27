Matas financial calendar 2021/22

English Danish

Company announcement no. 02 2021/22

Allerød, 27 May 2021





Financial calendar 2021/22





The updated financial calendar for the 2021/22 financial year is as follows:

29 June 2021 Annual general meeting for 2020/21 18 August 2021

18 August 2021 Interim report – Q1 2021/22

Capital markets day 04 November 2021 Interim report – Q2 2021/22 07 January 2022 Trading update for Q3 2021/22 10 February 2022 Interim report – Q3 2021/22 16 May 2022 Deadline for the Company’s shareholders to submit in writing requests for specific proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting 1 June 2022 Annual report 2021/22 28 June 2022 Annual general meeting for 2021/22





For further information, please contact:

Henrik Lund

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +45 30 30 99 08

