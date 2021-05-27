LECTRA: Lectra confirms receipt of regulatory approvals for the Gerber Technology acquisition project

English French

Lectra confirms receipt of regulatory approvals for the

Gerber Technology acquisition project

Paris, May 27, 2021 – Following the expiration of the review period by the American regulatory authority, Lectra now has all the regulatory approvals required to finalize the acquisition project of Gerber Technology.

The shareholders will be invited to vote on the resolutions related to the transaction at the June 1, 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, specially convened for this purpose. A report containing the information on the agenda is available to the shareholders on lectra.com.

The acquisition is expected to become final following the June 1, 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, subject to approval by the shareholders.

About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With over 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of €236 million in 2020. Lectra is listed on Euronext Paris (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com.

Media contact:

Lectra - Headquarters

Adeline Fogel

Public Relations Manager

t: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37

e: a.fogel@lectra.com

