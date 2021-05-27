Major shareholder announcement: Share lending arrangements

Regulatory Release 19/2021





Better Collective A/S (Danish company registration number 27652913) (the ”Company”) hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding certain existing direct and indirect major shareholders’ holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 53,864,806 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.





Notice is hereby given that Chr. Dam Holding ApS and J. Søgaard Holding ApS, the individual holding companies of Co-founder and COO, Christian Kirk Rasmussen, and Co-founder and CEO, Jesper Søgaard, have advised the Company of the following lending arrangements with Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland:

Chr. Dam Holding ApS has today lent 3,440,367 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01, to Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, pursuant to a share lending agreement to facilitate the settlement of the directed share issue, cf. release no. 17. The shares will be redelivered to Chr. Dam Holding ApS as soon as possible after the issue of new ordinary shares.

J. Søgaard Holding ApS has today lent 3,440,367 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01, to Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, pursuant to a share lending agreement to facilitate the settlement of the directed share issue, cf. release no. 17 The shares will be redelivered to J. Søgaard Holding ApS as soon as possible after the issue of new ordinary shares.

After the above-mentioned share lending arrangements Chr. Dam Holding ApS and J. Søgaard Holding ApS, respectively, hold 7,230,812 shares in the Company corresponding to approximately 15.4 per cent each of the total outstanding shares in the Company. As a consequence of the above arrangement, the direct and indirect ownership of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen each amounts to 15.7 per cent (including warrants).



