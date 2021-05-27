Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S’ shares

Regulatory Release no. 20/2021
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Chr. Dam Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Christian Kirk Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Loan of shares to Nordea
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 750,000,006
|3,440,367
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of transaction
2021-May-26
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
J. Søgaard Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Loan of shares to Nordea
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 750,000,006
|3,440,367
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of transaction
2021-May-26
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Contacts
Head of investor relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844
E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com
This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:55 a.m.. CET on May 27, 2021.
