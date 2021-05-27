13/2021・Financial calendar 2021

Company announcement no. 13 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021

Financial calendar 2021

With reference to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 and the offering circular as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork") in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May 2021, Trifork publishes its financial calendar for 2021:

Interim report for the six months ending 30 June 2021 24 August 2021 Interim report for the nine months ending 30 September 2021 2 November 2021 Annual report for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 16 March 2022

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on trifork.com

Attachment