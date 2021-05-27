The robotic welding market (with peripherals) size is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Welding Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Payload, End user, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05474771/?utm_source=GNW



In 2020, the spot welding robots segment held the largest share of the robotic welding market (with peripherals), and this trend is expected to continue from 2021 to 2026.Robotic spot welding, depending on the payload, offers significant advantages in the form of low-space requirements, heavy machine lifting (including welding guns and metal sheets), and strong, accurate, and high-quality welds.



All these factors lead to the preference for robotic spot welding.This welding type is particularly useful for heavy-duty applications in automobile manufacturing.



It is also used in the metals and machinery, as well as electronics and semiconductors industries that require highly precise welding. The key players in the market, including YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Comau S.p.A., KUKA AG, and FANUC Corporation, offer innovative spot welding robots for different end-use industries, including automotive and transportation, consumer goods, electronics, food and beverages, metals and machinery, plastics, construction, and packaging.

The automotive and transportation segment held the largest share of the robotic welding market (with peripherals)

In 2020, the automotive and transportation segment held the largest share of the robotic welding market (with peripherals), and this trend is projected to continue from 2021 to 2026.The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to constant advancements in automotive manufacturing technologies and the intense competition in the global automotive market.



This has led automotive manufacturers to invest strategically in their manufacturing infrastructures to gain the highest production output with minimal wastages.Robotic welding is capable of fulfilling the requirements of the automotive and transportation industry.



Thus, automotive manufacturers are investing significantly in the deployment of smart manufacturing technologies in their plants.



Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market by 2026

APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the overall robotic welding market (with peripherals) in 2026.The market in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The key factor contributing to the growth of the robotic welding market in APAC is the presence of countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which have emerged as manufacturing hubs for electronic equipment, devices, and components.These countries are also home to automotive and other industries that require welding robots for increasing their production volume and reducing their overall production time.



Moreover, the industrial transformation with the adoption of digitalization is projected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industry. All these factors are expected to support the growth of the robotic welding market in APAC in the future.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the robotic welding marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 43%, and Others – 22%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 24%, and RoW – 13%



FANUC Corporation (Japan), YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), DAIHEN Corporation (Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. (Japan), Comau S.p.A. (Italy), and Hyundai Robotics (South Korea) are some of the key players in the robotic welding market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the robotic welding market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the robotic welding market based on type, payload, end user, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the robotic welding market.



It also analyzes product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall robotic welding market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

