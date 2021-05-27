14/2021・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Company announcement no. 14 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.
Reference is made to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 and the offering circular as published by Trifork in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May 2021.
Transactions made in connection with the Offering
In connection with Offering, the following transactions have been made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO of Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 150
|426,303
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: DKK 150
Total number of shares: 426,303
Total price: DKK 63,945,450
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|4.2
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global Coordinators' overallotment option
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|N/A
|73,697
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: N/A
Total number of shares: 73,697
Total price: N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|GRO Holding I ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Lars Lunde, member of the board of directors of Trifork Holding AG.
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 150
|3,206,127
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: DKK 150
Total number of shares: 3,206,127
Total price: DKK 480,919,050
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|4.2
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global Coordinators' overallotment option
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|N/A
|554,257
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: N/A
Total number of shares: 554,257
Total price: N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kristian Wulf-Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO of Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 150
|24,581
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: DKK 150
Total number of shares: 24,581
Total price: DKK 3,687,150
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|4.2
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global Coordinators' overallotment option
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|N/A
|4,250
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: N/A
Total number of shares: 4,250
Total price: N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Blackbird II ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 150
|255,782
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: DKK 150
Total number of shares: 255,782
Total price: DKK 38,367,300
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|4.2
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global Coordinators' overallotment option
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|N/A
|44,218
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: N/A
Total number of shares: 44,218
Total price: N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jesper Grankær Carøe
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 150
|42,630
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: DKK 150
Total number of shares: 42,630
Total price: DKK 6,394,500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|4.2
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global Coordinators' overallotment option
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|N/A
|7,370
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Average price per share: N/A
Total number of shares: 7,370
Total price: N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on trifork.com
Attachment