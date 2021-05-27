The global polymeric adsorbents market size is projected to grow from USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 162 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.18%

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05101832/?utm_source=GNW

However, government authorities, such as USFDA and Cefic, have set stringent regulations on purification and separation processes of pharmaceutical and food & beverage products. Such attributes have propelled the consumption of polymeric adsorbents over the next few years.



In terms of both value and volume, aromatic segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The aromatic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

• The increased use of aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix) polymeric adsorbents in various end-use industries can be attributed to their high hydrophobicity, high adsorption capacity, and excellent pressure & flow characteristics. These properties have led to increased consumption of these adsorbents in pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries.



In terms of both value and volume, industrial is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for polymeric adsorbents.



Industrial is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the polymeric adsorbents market.The demand for polymeric adsorbents for water and waste water treatment is growing, owing to the increasing usage of water for industrial applications, especially the chemical and power plants.



This in turns, offers significant opportunities for the polymeric adsorbents for industrial applications. In industrial applications, polymeric adsorbents are used for the removal of phenol from aqueous and non-aqueous sources; removal of chlorinated solvents; adsorption of fatty acids; heterocyclic amines recovery; separation and purification of amino acids from aqueous streams; recovery of benzene, toluene, and xylene; hydrogen peroxide purification; and adsorption of perfumes.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC polymeric adsorbents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for polymeric adsorbents as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization.



The growth of the polymeric adsorbents market in this region is attributed by the flourishing pharmaceutical, industrial and food & beverage industry and this has further increased the polymeric adsorbents consumption as a purification as well as separation resin in this region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the polymeric adsorbents market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%



The global polymeric adsorbents market comprises major manufacturers, such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), Chemra GmbH (Germany), Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Thermax Limited (India), amongst others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the polymeric adsorbents market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the polymeric adsorbents market.



