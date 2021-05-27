The global education ERP market size is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2021 to USD 25.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7%

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Education ERP Market With Covid-19 Analysis by Component, Deployment Type, End User, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04247282/?utm_source=GNW





Based on Application, the student management segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The student management segment is projected to account for larger market share during the forecast period.Student management includes admission procedures, attendance management, maintenance of student records, and tracking student performance and progress.



Education ERP software with admissions module enables administrators to reorganize admission processes by incorporating accurate admission information and making it available as a ready catalog for reference.Admission management is significantly important for educational institutions that plan to attract more students and promote themselves.



Managing every aspect of student information, such as personal and academic profiles, is pivotal for every educational institution.It also helps easily send student databases to recruiters during placements in higher education institutions.



Keeping track of student grades and progress through analytics helps in boosting student performance. The increase in demand to manage student lifecycle activities is fueling the growth of this segment.



Based on deployment type, the cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed the demand for cloud-based education ERP software.



Owing to the closure of schools and colleges, the academic activities and administration processes are carried online.Institutions are looking for flexible and scalable ERP software that can be implemented quickly, help in carrying out their operations seamlessly, and provide students and faculties with access to resources and institutional services from anywhere and at any time.



The remote way of teaching and learning has put a spotlight on the benefits of cloud-based education ERP software.



Based on region, North America is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

North America is projected to account for larger market share during the forecast period.The region is well connected with advanced infrastructure across the entire region, which helps education ERP vendors offer quality services to their clients.



North America also witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, which has been significantly responsive to the adoption of education ERP software to reduce operational expenditure.Government IT spending in North America reached USD 191 billion in 2020.



North America is projected to encourage market growth, as large enterprises and SMEs are focused on developing innovative education ERP software with integrated technological advancements, such as IoT and predictive maintenance.Currently, North America is the largest contributor in terms of revenue, as compared to the other regions.



The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in lockdowns and home-learning. Education institutions are forced to conduct their key operations such as academic, financial, administrative, and infrastructure, and communication over the cloud. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for cloud ERP services from educational institutions in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the education ERP market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 10%



This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the education ERP market. Key and innovative vendors in the education ERP market include Anubavam (US), Blackbaud (US), Brainvire (US), Edumarshal (India), Ellucian (US), Entab (India), Focus Softnet (UAE), Foradian (India), Infor (US), Jenzabar (US), LIBSYS (India), Lighthouse Info Systems (India), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Prolitus (India), Ramco Systems (India), Sage (UK), SAP (Germany), Serosoft (India), Skolaro (India), Sparkrock (US), TCS (India), Tyler Technologies (US), Unit4 (Netherlands), and Workday (US).



Research coverage

The market study covers the education ERP market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component (software and services), deployment type, end user, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall education ERP market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04247282/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________