The global FRP rebar market is expected to grow from USD 186 million in 2021 to USD 344 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0%

However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction sector has affected the FRP rebar market adversely.



GFRP rebars is the fastest-growing segment by fiber type in terms of value and volume.

GFRP rebars account for the largest share in the global FRP rebar market in terms of volume.GFRP rebars are made from glass fibers by using the pultrusion method.



These rebars are highly resistant to corrosion and have high tensile strength. These are less expensive when compared with BFRP and CFRP rebars and thus have a higher growth rate.



Vinyl Ester Resins is the fastest-growing segment in the global FRP rebar market in terms of value and volume.



Vinyl ester resins have high strength, mechanical toughness, high resistance to corrosion, and resistance to fuels, chemicals, or vapors.They have great durability, heat resistance, and high tensile elongation strength.



This resin can be impregnated with short glass fiber or carbon fiber to produce FRP rebars.The majority of the FRP rebar manufacturers use vinyl ester resin.



The high growth rate is due to its cost-effectiveness over epoxies.



The highways, bridges & buildings application is the fastest-growing segment in the global FRP rebar market in terms of value and volume.



The highways, bridges & buildings application segment dominated the FRP rebar market.The increase in demand for renovation and strengthening existing structures to reduce repair and maintenance cost and enhance the life cycle of the structures drive the need for these rebars in the highways, bridges & buildings.



The volume of projects in this segment is much more compared to other segments and thus the growth rate is also higher.



APAC to lead the FRP rebar market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to have the highest growth in the FRP rebar market and will expand significantly by 2026.FRP rebars are used in highways, bridges & buildings, marine structures, water treatment plants, MRI rooms, parking structures, and salt and smelting plants in the APAC region.



The high growth rate is attributed to the increasing population with improving socio-economic standards and the greater need for large scale infrastructure projects with greater life cycle and lower maintenance and repair costs.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, South America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%,



